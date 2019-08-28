Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Unleashes Wrath On Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 29 reveal that even though Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) may be in a coma, drama still surrounds him. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will unleash a torrent of wrath when he finds Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) in his son’s hospital room.

Liam has never hidden his feelings about Thomas. After all, the designer pursued Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) while Liam was still married to her and convinced her to annul her marriage to him. Not only did he wreck his marriage, but he also hid the fact that Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) was alive. Liam has every reason to dislike Thomas.

In fact, when Hope told Liam that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) had pushed Thomas on the balcony, his initial response was, “Good!” Only after Hope told him that Thomas had fallen off the cliff did Liam show any sympathy.

Later, at the hospital, Liam pulled Brooke aside. He told her that he really hoped that Thomas woke up from his injuries. But his reasons weren’t entirely altruistic. Liam told Brooke that he wanted to kill Thomas himself. Liam cannot stand the designer and he wants a chance to take out his frustrations on him face-to-face.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, tease that Liam will finally have a shot at telling Thomas exactly how feels. Although Thomas is still in a coma, Liam wants to vent and let the designer know how much his actions hurt him and his family.

However, as Liam tells Thomas exactly what’s on his mind, Ridge will enter the room. Ridge has always been rather protective of his children. And even though he knows that Thomas has done so much wrong, his first instinct is to still protect his son. After all, he’s currently fighting for his life.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will become irate when he overhears what Liam has to say to Thomas. He will explode and give Liam a piece of his mind. Of course, Liam will defend himself. He feels he has every right to blast Thomas for nearly shredding his family apart.

Of course, someone will need to intervene between Ridge and Liam before things become too heated. Both Ridge and Liam are in a very emotional space at the moment as they are fighting for their families.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.