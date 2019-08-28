‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, August 27: Hope Sets The Record Straight

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, August 27 features Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) who felt as if she had a role to play in Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) fall. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) opined that they would not even have been standing outside on the cliff if Thomas had come clean about Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) in the first place, per She Knows Soaps.

At Spencer Publications, Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) discussed the inquiry into Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) death. He was particularly vexed that Thomas could have something to do with his niece’s death.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) called his brother. Liam told him about Thomas’ fall at Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house. Wyatt then relayed the news to Justin, Katie Logan (Heather Tom), and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Wyatt and Bill felt that Thomas’ actions had caught up with him.

Katie immediately put herself in Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) shoes and understood why she had pushed Thomas while trying to protect Hope. However, Dollar Bill opined that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) would blame Brooke for hurting his son. He and Katie were also concerned that Brooke may have to face the law if Thomas did not make it.

Liam attempts to convince Hope that Thomas got himself into his current predicament. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/pBbNzzkhQM #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/zFa189ASq9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 27, 2019

At the hospital, Brooke tried to calm her husband’s nerves. However, Ridge refused her offer to get him something to drink or eat. Ridge also did not believe that Thomas’ fall had been accidental. He told Brooke that she had issues with Thomas despite her pleas that she would never deliberately hurt the designer. Ridge told her that he knows that he saw her pushing Thomas. Brooke tried to console Ridge and told him that Thomas would make it.

Ridge and Brooke were waiting for news from the doctor when Hope and Liam arrived. Ridge went to the nurse’s station and Liam took his chance to tell Brooke that he hoped that Thomas survived. He wanted to kill the designer himself.

Ridge returned and Brooke reiterated that it had been an accident. She told everyone that Thomas had been intimidating Hope. When Ridge asked Hope to confirm her mother’s account of events, Hope shocked Brooke. She told Brooke that she had misread the situation. Thomas had not been intimidating her. In fact, he had been apologizing. Ridge looked grim while Brooke was flabbergasted.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.