‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, August 26: Thomas Is Hospitalized After Falling From Cliff

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, August 25 features Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) who held a meeting with Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). He thanked them for their hard work before Wyatt wanted to know about his father’s personal life. Wyatt wondered if Bill and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) would be tying the knot soon. Bill replied that they did not have any wedding plans yet because they were concentrating on their family.

Justin was shocked that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) could have been involved in Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) death. Bill was also surprised by the new turn of events and opined that Thomas should face the consequences for his actions.

Of course, Wyatt still felt guilty that he was involved with Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and did not know what she was involved in. Bill told his son that Flo, Thomas, and Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) were all involved and deserved everything that they had coming to them. Bill was especially furious about Thomas’ involvement in covering up Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity and swore that he would have dealt with him personally had it not been for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) yelled, “Thomas!” when the designer fell off the cliff. Hope called an ambulance and returned to the cliff house where Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had arrived. She quickly filled him in on the fall and Liam left for the hospital. Hope wanted to stay at the house so that she could tell Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about her brother’s accident.

At the hospital, Thomas was wheeled in on a stretcher by the paramedics. The doctor on call, Dr. Jordan Armstrong (Vincent Irizarry), told Ridge that they would do a CAT scan on Thomas. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) watched as her husband tried to process everything that had happened. She even tried to reassure him that his son would wake up from the accident.

Ridge exploded and said that it was not an accident. He was concerned that Douglas would lose the only parent that he had left. Ridge lashed out at Brooke and reminded her that she had been very vocal about her dislike of Thomas. Ridge blamed Brooke for the fall and said that Thomas may die because of her actions.

