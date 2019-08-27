‘Jersey Shore’ Star Lauren Sorrentino Sizzles & Flaunts Insane Legs In Mini Dress On Red Carpet

Jersey Shore star Lauren Sorrentino hit the red carpet at the 2019 MTV VMAs alongside several of the other cast members. Sorrentino’s husband, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, wasn’t able to attend the event, nor were many of the other male cast members. The women of the show attended — Lauren walked the red carpet alongside Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick — along with some of their partners.

Lauren looked absolutely stunning in a purple printed mini dress that hugged her toned physique. The dress had a halter-style neckline that accentuated her sculpted shoulders, and though the cut of the dress didn’t flaunt any cleavage, Lauren’s curves were visible thanks to the form-fitting silhouette. The dress hugged her curves and stopped at mid-thigh, allowing the blonde bombshell to flaunt her toned legs for the camera. She kept the look simple and accessorized with a pair of clear stiletto heels that elongated her legs and a bracelet.

Her makeup look was feminine and subtle, and she opted for a soft pink lip color and slightly smoky eyes. Her hair was pulled up in a sleek high ponytail with plenty of volume to amp up the glam factor. The reality star made sure to tag the team responsible for her look, including the brand who created the dress, as well as the individuals who did her hair and makeup for the event.

Her fans absolutely loved the look, and the post received over 36,000 likes within just eight hours, including a like from her co-star Snooki.

Her fans gushed about her outfit and overall look in the comments section of the post.

“Literally the best look I ever seen for VMAS! Gorg!” one follower said.

Another commented, “the calves, you, everything is so beautiful.”

“You look fire!” another fan said, giving Sorrentino the same compliment that her husband gave her upon first seeing her in her wedding dress.

“Literally aspire to look like you here, on your wedding day and everyday,” another fan said.

While she may not have had her husband by her side for this particular event, Lauren should be able to walk the red carpet with him shortly. As Us Weekly reports, Mike is currently serving a sentence at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution and is expecting a release date of September 13, 2019.

Fellow Jersey Shore star Pauly D confessed to the outlet that the whole crew was planning on a big celebration after Mike’s release, so perhaps fans will see Lauren looking glam as she prepares for that meaningful celebration soon.