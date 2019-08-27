‘DWTS’ Alum Nikki Glaser Says ‘Everyone’s F***ing Each Other’ On ABC Dancing Show

The short-lived mirrorball trophy contender says hookups are rampant on the celebrity ballroom competition.

Dancing With the Stars alum Nikki Glaser wasn’t a contestant on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition for long, but she got an eyeful during her short quest for the mirrorball trophy. The comedian was the first celebrity voted off of the 27th season of DWTS last fall but she remembers her short-lived experience — and all of the cast hookups — well.

During an appearance on Lights Out With David Spade, Glaser revealed that the showmances on Dancing With the Stars go on much more than viewers realize. Glaser, who was paired with the very married Gleb Savchenko last season, alleged that there are tons of on-set hookups as the pros and their partners get a little too close during rehearsals behind closed doors.

“Everyone’s f***ing each other. Everyone. I mean it always comes out, one couple fell in love…. It’s multiply that, it’s more than that.”

Glaser went so far as to compare the hookups on Dancing With the Stars to those on another ABC reality show, The Bachelor.

“It is real, it’s like being on The Bachelor, like it is so intense. You’re dancing with someone for six hours a day for a month leading up to the first show.”

The short-lived DWTS contender did not name any names, but fans may recall that last season, model Alexis Ren’s showmance with her pro partner Alan Bersten was repeatedly featured on the show.

If you were wondering if everyone on "Dancing with the Stars" is hooking up, @nikkiglaser has an answer for you. pic.twitter.com/3Igg9jalEJ — Lights Out with David Spade (@LightsOut) August 22, 2019

This is not the first time a Dancing With the Stars cast member has dished on behind-the-scenes hookups. Back when she was still a DWTS troupe member, Jenna Johnson told People TV there’s real chemistry between the couples on the show and that things happen “all the time” after paired-up dancers engage in long hours of physical contact.

“I think it’s the environment that you’re forced into,” Johnson said of the DWTS hookups.

“You meet this person and then you’re spending hours together touching each other. Obviously, there’s attractive people most of the time as well and chemistry happens. I mean when there’s a hot guy and a hot pro girl, something is bound to happen.”

Dancing With the Stars fans have seen several romances play out between dance partners over the years.

In 2006, DWTS pro dancer Karina Smirnoff got serious with celebrity contestant Mario Lopez after they were partnered together on the ABC dance-off. Smirnoff later dated DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy and was even engaged to him. Chmerkovskiy went on to marry fellow pro dancer, Peta Murgatroyd, while his brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, married Jenna Johnson earlier this year.

In addition, Derek Hough got hot and heavy with celeb partner Shannon Elizabeth before finding love with DWTS troupe member Hayley Erbert. Also, Shark Tank millionaire Robert Herjavec and DWTS pro dancer Kym Johnson ultimately fell in love on Dancing With the Stars and later married.

The new cast of Dancing With the Stars includes country singer Lauren Alaina, model Christie Brinkley, pop singer Ally Brooke, The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, The Office‘s Kate Flannery, NFL veteran Ray Lewis, actor Kel Mitchell, NBA alum Lamar Odom, former White House staffer Sean Spicer, Dawson Creek alum James Van Der Beek, and The Supremes’ Mary Wilson. The stars’ individual pro partners have not yet been announced.

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 premieres Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.