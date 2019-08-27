Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Spotted At Same After-Party As Brody Jenner & Josie Canseco Following VMAs

The four celebs were all spotted at the Columbia Records bash in the Big Apple.

It looks like The Hills drama has moved to the Big Apple. Just weeks after Hills: New Beginnings stars Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter announced their split, the exes were out and about in New York City with their rumored new flames.

Two weeks after they were photographed making out in Italy, Carter was spotted backstage at MTV’s 2019 Video Music Awards with Miley Cyrus just before the singer hit the stage to perform her new song “Slide Away.”

In addition, Jenner was in New York City with rumored girlfriend Josie Canseco, although it is unclear if they attended the VMAs. Us Weekly notes The Hills star hung out at a rooftop pool in the city during the day and later documented a night out on the town with his new lady.

Still, the four celebs ended up at the same VMAs after-party, a gala hosted by Columbia Records at New York’s Up & Down, E! News reports.

Cyrus and Carter reportedly showed up at the bash around 1 a.m., holding hands as they made their way to the VIP section. Jenner arrived about 20 minutes after his ex and was later seen with Canseco, the Victoria’s Secret model daughter of MLB star Jose Canseco. Jenner did not sit near his ex-wife and Cyrus in the VIP area but was instead hanging out at a table near the DJ booth.

Cyrus and Carter left the party after about an hour, while Jenner and Canseco exited the venue at around 2:15 a.m. and were spotted canoodling while waiting for their car. An insider said The Hills stars and their dates did not cross paths with one another while at the after-party.

“Everyone stayed inside [for] about an hour. [The] club is very small, but no interaction was seen.”

In the aftermath of Jenner and Carter’s breakup, fans now wonder if Cyrus will make a cameo on their reality show, The Hills: New Beginnings, which was recently renewed for a second season by MTV. During an interview at the 2019 VMAs, Hills cast member Brandon Thomas Lee reacted to fan speculation that the “Wrecking Ball” singer could turn up as part of Carter’s storyline on the reality show.

“Yeah, that’d be f**king hilarious,” Lee told Entertainment Tonight of the possibility of Cyrus joining the cast next season. “That’d be amazing.”

Lee went on to say that while he’s been a little “out of the loop” regarding the Jenner-Carter breakup, he does know that his pal Brody is doing “fine.”

“To be honest, I was so surprised [by Brody and Kaitlynn’s split]. They seemed happy to me,” The Hills star said.