Viola Davis Says Goodbye To ‘HTGAWM’ In Instagram Post And Fans Can’t Handle It

The Oscar winner has fans in hysterics over a selfie on the set of 'How to Get Away with Murder.'

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis, who has portrayed lawyer Annalise Keating on popular ABC show How to Get Away with Murder since the show premiered in 2014, posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday as the actress prepared for her final curtain call. Now, fans can’t deal as they prepare to say goodbye.

The photo racked up around 60,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments from fans in the first half-hour that it was posted to the photo-sharing social media platform.

And it seems like fans are not ready to say goodbye to Davis or the fictional Keating, who is a lawyer and mentor to students at a law school in Philadelphia. The character has gotten involved in her own fair share of drama throughout the show’s five-season run, but the dramatics came from Instagram fans of Davis on Tuesday.

“I am not ready for this to be over!!!” one user commented.

“You look bomb,” one Instagram user said about the actress who gave fans a closed-lip smile in front of the door of what appears to be her on-set trailer. “But… the caption is depressing! We don’t want ya to go!!!”

Other users praised Davis for her years-long portrayal of Keating on the ABC drama. Some commenting on the post even shared that they thought How to Get Away with Murder was the best show of all time. Others begged the actress for some sort of spinoff series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, ABC announced that the Shonda Rhimes-produced legal drama would come to an end with its sixth season in July. The final season is slated to premiere September 25 on ABC, per Entertainment Weekly.

Davis seems to be wasting no time in moving on to her next project as How to Get Away with Murder wraps. It was announced on Monday that Davis would portray former first lady Michelle Obama in a Showtime anthology series about first ladies, appropriately titled First Ladies, per a previous report from The Inquisitr. Davis will also executive produce the Showtime series.

Per The Inquisitr, the series will focus on the lives of three first ladies: Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Betty Ford.

Davis won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2017 for her portrayal of Rose Maxson in the Denzel Washington-directed Fences. Davis had previously been nominated for her roles in 2012’s The Help and in 2009’s Doubt.

The Oscar winner is no stranger to posting on Instagram. Davis has posted some five times to Instagram within the past 24 hours. She has more than 4 million fans on the platform.