Watch FK Crvena Zvezda Vs. BSC Young Boys Stream Live: UEFA Champions League Qualifying 2nd Leg, Start Time

After a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying playoff final, FK Crvena Zvezda and BSC Young Boys play one match to win a place in the group stage.

Switzerland’s BSC Young Boys are probably already well aware that Rajko Mitić Stadium can be one of the most intimidating venues to play an away match thanks to the raucous fans of home side FK Crvena Zvezda — also known as Red Star Belgrade. But if those fans didn’t think their point had been made, they went extra lengths to let the visiting Young Boys know by parking a T-55 tank emblazoned with the Red Star logo outside of the stadium ahead of the Swiss team’s arrival, as Yahoo! Sports reported. Of course, either side will take any advantage available after a first-leg 2-2 draw in Switzerland. That means the winner of the UEFA Champions League qualifier goes straight to the group stage, from the match that will stream live from Serbia.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the FK Crvena Zvezda (aka Red Star Belgrade) vs. BSC Young Boys UEFA Champions League qualifying playoff, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at the 55,500-seat Rajko Mitić Stadium, formerly known as Red Star Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia, on Tuesday, August 27. That start time will be the same in Switzerland, which also lies in the Central European Time Zone.

In the United Kingdom, the livestream starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT, noon PDT. Fans in Spain and throughout Central Europe can also catch the kickoff at 9 p.m. Central European Time. In India, the Serbian-Swiss UEFA Champions League winner-take-all qualifying match kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, August 28, India Standard Time.

The Serbian team enters the second-leg match with the upper hand, despite the draw, with two away goals in the first leg match. That means Young Boys must either win the second leg match outright, or in the case of a draw, score at least three goals. A 2-2 draw sends the two-legged tie to extra time, while a 0-0 or 1-1 result puts Crvena Zvezda through to the Champions League group stage for the second straight year, after making their debut last season, as The Inquisitr reported.

Young Boys also made their group stage debut last season. Riding on the match is a significant payoff for the winner. According to TotalSport, simply qualifying for the UEFA Champions League group stage comes with about $17 million in prize money, with another $3 million for every game won in the group competition.

Roger Assalé of Young Boys scored just seven minutes in against Red Star in the first leg match. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

To watch the FK Crvena Zvezda vs. BSC Young Boys UEFA Champions League Qualifying Playoff second-leg matchup stream live online in the United States from Belgrade, use the streaming video provided by Watch TNT. To watch on mobile devices, download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Young Boys vs. Zvezda match stream live on their TV sets. But fans should be aware that Watch TNT requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

For fans lacking those credentials, the UEFA Champions League playoff game will also stream live for free without any cable login required. Here’s how. Fans can sign up for a trial subscription to an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period at no initial charge. That way, fans can watch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League playoff final live online for free.

To watch the FK Crvena Zvezda vs. BSC Young Boys match without cable provider credentials or subscribing to a service, access the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

Loading...

In Switzerland, TeleClub Sport will carry the Champions League playoff qualifier, while in Serbia, Arena Sport TV 1 livestreams the game.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the video stream for free, though only for viewers inside the U.K. In Spain, Movistar+ will stream the game, as will DAZN in Canada. Throughout much of Africa, Canal Plus Afrique will stream the UEFA Champions League playoff online.

An exhaustive list of possible streaming outlets for the FK Crvena Zvezda vs. BSC Young Boys Champions League playoff qualifier in countries around the globe is available via LiveSoccerTV.