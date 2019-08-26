Pre VMAs 2019 Moments: Seating Charts, Taylor Swift On The Red Carpet, Jonas Brothers Return &

Taylor Swift showed up early for the Video Music Awards red carpet. She rocked a colorful jacket as part of her typical suit shorts ensemble as the hitmaker rocked the sartorial runway before heading inside New Jersey’s Prudential Center to get ready to give her all.

The seven-time VMA winner “kicked off the 2019 VMAs carpet in a multi-color, chain-print beaded blazer and black crystal-embellished over-the-knee boots,” according to People magazine.

When the show goes live, Taylor is going to perform first on the amazing agenda, giving her all in a number from her new Lover album. However, she will also sit in the celebrity ridden audience for the rest of the show. In fact, the lanky blonde will be perched next to Cardi B, according to the official seating charts shared by Us magazine.

Another couple sitting next to each other is Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who are set to sing their hit single, Senorita, during the VMAs on August 26.

While those hitmakers will grace the first row on Monday night, Missy Eliott and Halsey will take seats in the second row.

Lil Nas X and DJ Kahled will take their assigned places in the third row of the Prudential Center while Keke Palmer and Hailee Seinfeld will take theirs in the fourth row. So will Billy Ray Cyrus and Lizzo.

There's no bond like the one @taylorswift13 has with her Swifties on the #VMAs red carpet. ???? On the deluxe edition of her new album #Lover, Taylor shared actual diary pages from over the years with fans pic.twitter.com/QAbFYxWz50 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 26, 2019

Meanwhile, The Jonas Brothers as a group will return to the MTV VMAs for the first in more than a decade. Kevin, Joe and Nick will be on stage to entertain only a few days before the siblings hit up legendary Madison Square Gardens on August 29 and 30.

Back to the VMAs for this year, Megan Thee Stallion also arrived at the show early, ready to induge in all the pre-show action. So did Ava Max, grabbing plenty of attention while wearing a red-based supergirl costume.

Other getups attached to stars and singers took up the red carpet long before show time, including Lance Bass, who had donned a pink suit for the occasion. Tana Mongeau was along for the early VMAs event, too. The 21-year-old model showed up with a pet snake wrapped around her tiny waist.

“Some believed the look was a homage to Britney Spears’ iconic ‘Slave 4 U’ performance at the VMAs in 2001, while others thought it could be shade to her ‘husband,’ Jake Paul, who allegedly cheated on her with his ex-girlfriend, fellow YouTuber Erika Costell,” commented E! Online.

Miley Cyrus was expected to arrive on the early side as well since she is on the performance roster for the big show, too. The 29-year-old will perform her new song, “Slide Away,” for the first time ever at this year’s VMAs.

The newly separated hitmaker was seen rehearsing on Sunday night, as were new couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards air live from Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. ET.