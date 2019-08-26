‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Brittany Brings A Win

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of August 26 through 30 brings an old familiar face back to down as Lauren Woodland reprises the role of Brittany Hodges. Plus, Celeste appears to be around for a while although Arturo left to be with pregnant Mia in Miami.

On August 27, Brittany comes to Genoa City, according to SheKnows Soaps. Given Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) custody battle, and the fact that he has no lawyer, there’s a high probability that she’ll be representing Nick in the court case against Adam (Mark Grossman). With Michael (Christian LeBlanc) the new District Attorney, there’s no way he can resume his role as Nick’s counsel either even though he seems to have neutralized Adam’s threat for now.

The Inquisitr reported that Nick ultimately wins custody of Christian (Alex Wilson), which is sure to upset Adam and cause problems all around for the rest of Adam’s family. Adam wants to destroy the myth of the Newmans. At this point, it looks like he will stop at nothing to make his dad and siblings suffer for the way they have treated him since his unexpected, and in most cases unwelcome, return to life in Genoa City.

Eva LaRue will stick around for a while as the Rosales matriarch, Celeste. CBS Soaps In Depth reported that LaRue’s original seven-episode story arc is already expanded, and she’s been on set filming more scenes. Not only is Celeste already back in the storyline, but LaRue previously admitted that she is open to continuing forward in the role as the storyline calls for her character.

Loading...

With Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) married, perhaps Celeste will focus on her own love life, and some viewers hope to see her paired with Kyle’s dad, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Of course, with Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) hanging around in the shadows, there’s a chance that Lola’s happy marriage will blow up before they even come down from the honeymoon high since Kyle wasn’t entirely truthful with his wife. If anything like that happens, Celeste could play a significant supporting role for her daughter in the coming weeks and months.

Finally, Doug Davidson revealed that he is filming episodes as Genoa City Police Chief Paul Williams. Paul shows up on the canvas on September 10. The last time he was in Genoa City was on July 31. Paul supported his wife Christine (Lauralee Bell) in her decision to not run again for D.A.