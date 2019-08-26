‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, August 26: Hope Blames Herself For Thomas’ Accident

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 26 reveal that emotions will run high after Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) accident. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will feel guilty for her role in the accident, and blames herself for the situation Thomas finds himself in, per Highlight Hollywood.

While Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) blames Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) for his son’s fall, Hope is convinced that she is to blame for Thomas’ injuries. B&B fans will remember that she and Thomas were fighting just before he fell off the cliff. She was angry that he had kept Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) from her, while he was angry that she would not give him a chance to explain. He grabbed her, but Hope managed to escape and ran outside.

Thomas followed his wife and again cornered her. He grabbed her wrists and told her that he never meant to hurt her. It was at this point that Brooke arrived and thought that Thomas was trying to hurt her daughter. She yanked Hope from Thomas and told him to get away from Hope and proceeded to push him off the cliff.

Hope feels that it was her fault that Thomas is in hospital. She feels that if she handled the confrontation differently, Thomas would not be hurt. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will speak to Hope so that she can stop blaming herself.

Looking to see what happens on Monday’s episode of #BoldandBeautiful like… pic.twitter.com/eCFAASV2dH — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 23, 2019

Liam will point out that Thomas is responsible for the situation that he is in. If he had told her that Beth was alive, they would have been reunited sooner. Instead, he lied and manipulated to make Hope his own and hid the fact that her daughter was alive.

During the last few months, Thomas also gained a reputation for acting erratically. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), Xander Avant (Adain Bradley), and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) were blackmailed by him and they were scared of him. They also believe that Thomas can be connected to Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) accident. Liam may opine that Brooke had every reason to believe that he would harm Hope given his recent past.

Although Liam may placate Hope, she may still feel guilty. B&B spoilers indicate that Liam will visit an unconscious Thomas in his hospital room. He will then vent all his frustration before Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) catches him offloading. Of course, Ridge will be furious at Liam.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.