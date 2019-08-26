Ciara Stuns In Low-Cut Sequin Gown For Black Girls Rock 2019

Ciara is known for her killer fashion choices, and her latest Instagram upload from the night of the Black Girls Rock 2019 event didn’t disappoint.

The “Body Party” hitmaker shared a number of photos of herself in a silver sequin garment which showed off her incredible shape. The low-cut garment revealed her bare chest and back and showcased how photogenic she is. Ciara’s hair was dark and straight while she rocked dark eye makeup.

In some of the shots, the “I Bet” songstress walked on a marked crosswalk, where she posed straight to camera. The others consist of more up-close pictures where she owned her beautiful smile in one.

Ciara was honored at the Black Girls Rock event. Other honorees included Erykah Badu, H.E.R., Angela Bassett, and Regina King, who also made an impact with their fashion looks, per Essence.

Within a matter of hours, the post racked up over 208,000 likes, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Stunning! one of my favorite looks of yours, EVER! congratulations on your honor/award Rockstar Award!” one user wrote.

“You deserve to be recognized and celebrated.. and I’m so proud of you, a true ‘Rock Star’!! Congratulations gorgeous one,” another shared.

“My Lord! The beauty is OUTRAGEOUS!!” a third mentioned.

“Literally my favorite look of yours,” a fourth fan insisted.

“You make anything you wear look good,” a fifth follower commented.

Ciara is a happy mom of two. Her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, 5, was born in 2014. It was her first and only child with her rapper ex, Future. Ciara has since got married to Russell Wilson where they welcomed their first child and daughter together, Sienna Princess Wilson, 2, in 2017. She regularly shares content of her kids which her followers love to see.

In May, Ciara released her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, under her own label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. The record includes collaborations with Macklemore, Kelly Rowland, and Tekno, and peaked at No. 87 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. In the U.K., it reached No. 10 on the R&B Albums chart. The campaign has had multiple singles released from it, including “Level Up,” “Freak Me,” and “Thinkin’ Bout You.”

In total, she has achieved four albums to reach the top three in the U.S. — Goodies, Ciara: The Evolution, Fantasy Ride, and Ciara.

On Spotify, she currently has over 7.4 million monthly listeners. At the moment, she is the 481st most-played act in the world on the app. Her most popular track, “One, Two Step,” has racked up over 199 million streams.

To keep up with Ciara’s stunning Instagram posts, follow her account which boasts over 23.2 million followers.