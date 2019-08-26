Javi Marroquin’s Ex-Fiancee Lauren Comeau Seemingly Throws Shade As She Discusses Respect For Women

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau were reportedly involved in a heated feud earlier this month.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau got engaged earlier this summer after welcoming their first child at the end of last year, but already, the good times between them have come to a shocking and sudden end.

Following reports of a heated feud earlier this month, which allegedly ended the Teen Mom 2 couple’s years-long romance, an Us Weekly magazine report has suggested that Comeau recently shared a shady tweet against Marroquin in regard to her thoughts on raising their son, Eli Joseph.

“To be a mother of a son is one of the most important things you can do to change the world,” she wrote, quoting Shannon L. Adler, in the caption of a photo of herself kissing the child. “Raise them to respect women, raise them to stand up for others, raise them to be kind.”

According to the magazine’s report, Comeau’s post was shared just over a week after police reportedly responded to the Delaware home she and Marroquin previously shared. As fans may have heard, Marroquin was allegedly heard telling a 911 dispatcher that he was “trying to get someone out of my house” before revealing the person he was referring to was his sister, Lidia.

Around the time the 911 call was released, Marroquin and Comeau fueled rumors of a breakup when she removed all photos of him from her page and unfollowed his account.

“If you ever feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come,” Marroquin cryptically wrote in the caption of an Instagram Story post amid the breakup reports.

Following the news of Marroquin and Comeau’s alleged split, his former wife, Kailyn Lowry, released a statement to Us Weekly magazine, telling the outlet that it wasn’t her place to comment on their issues but adding that she wishes them the best, regardless of their relationship status.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Marroquin announced on Instagram at the end of June that he and Comeau were engaged and planning to wed.

“June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me,” he wrote at the time. “Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights… our endless laughs… and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever. Without you, our gym wouldn’t be possible. Without you we wouldn’t have a place to call home.”

While Comeau has removed images of herself and Marroquin from her page, there are still pics of Comeau on his.

A new season of Teen Mom 2 premieres on Tuesday, September 10 at 8 p.m. on MTV.