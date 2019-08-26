‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Chelsea Threatens Chloe

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview brings Newman against Newman when Adam declares war on the family. Plus, Devon’s future is at risk when new details of Katherine’s will comes to light, and Chloe’s return to Genoa City blindsides Chelsea.

In a tense moment, Nick (Joshua Morrow) declares that Adam (Mark Grossman) will never be one of them: the real Newmans. The war between Adam and his family — Nick, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Abby (Melissa Ordway), Victor (Eric Braeden), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) — is on, and Adam vows to bury his family. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) makes up with Adam after she got burned once again by Victor after helping Victoria take Dark Horse away from Adam.

These two form a shaky alliance because circumstances demand it, according to The Inquisitr. Phyllis warns Adam that five against one are bad odds, but Adam beat bad odds before. Most recently, he learned to win as Spider in Las Vegas, so he’s ready to fight the house and expects to win. As a parting shot, Victor wishes his wayward some good luck in trying to take him down.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) learns that his future is at risk in a stunning reversal of fortune. He receives a letter that reveals discrepancies in his grandmother’s will. It seems that Devon may not be Katherine Chancellor’s (Jeanne Cooper) heir after all. After the terrible year filled with loss that he’s had, the last thing Devon needs is more bad news. However, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) is there to help Devon as he gets the shocking and unexpected news.

Finally, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) receives the shock of her life when she runs into Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) at Crimson Lights. Although Chelsea decided not to reunite with Adam, she’s still angry over how the explosion took him from her and Connor (Judah Mackey) three years ago. The two women fought bitterly before Chloe’s wedding to Kevin when Chelsea found out the truth of what Chloe did to the cabin with Adam tied up inside.

Now Chelsea confronts her ex-friend again. Although Chloe manages to dodge the legal problems that stemmed from the cabin explosion, she may not find herself so lucky where Chelsea is concerned. After all, Chloe’s brother-in-law and new district attorney, Michael (Christian LeBlanc), helped take care of her legal problems. Chelsea vows that she is nowhere near done with Chloe.