‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Chloe Leaves Salem Yet Again

Days of Our Lives comings and goings for the week of August 26, 2019, reveal that one of the show’s fan-favorite characters will be saying goodbye yet again.

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives viewers will see the last of Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) this week when the character bids farewell to Salem.

The outlet suggests that Chloe will receive an offer that she simply can’t turn down. Although she’s been running Doug’s Place with Julie and Doug, it seems it’s time for her to move on and do something more fulfilling with her life.

A brand new job opportunity will open up for Chloe, and she’ll snatch it up. Of course, the new job will take the singer out of town with her son, Parker, but it may not be the last of the character.

As many fans know, Chloe has come and gone through Salem multiple times over the years. She first stepped on the scene in the early 2000s when she became part of a high school friend group that included Belle Black (then Kirsten Storms), Shawn Brady (then Jason Cook), Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath), and Philip Kiriakis (then Jay Kenneth Johnson).

Chloe often kept to herself and was called “Ghoul Girl” by bullies before falling in love with Philip and transforming into a confident young woman.

Since that time she’s been in relationships with characters such as Philip, Daniel Jonas, Brady Black, Stefan DiMera, Deimos Kiriakis, and Lucas Horton.

After rekindling her relationship with Lucas the pair called it quits again when he also left Salem earlier this year. Following that time, Chloe didn’t have much of a storyline and was only seen sporadically by Days of Our Lives fans.

The spoilers claim that Chloe’s new dream job will take her to New York City, which is a place that she knows well from being in the entertainment business. In addition, Chloe’s parents, Craig and Nancy Wesley live in The Big Apple, which is a place that her son, Parker, often spends a lot of time and will be comfortable living there with his mother and grandparents.

Nadia Bjorlin’s last day on the soap opera has been confirmed for August 29, when Chloe will pack her bags and leave Salem behind until the next time the writers decide to bring the brunette bombshell back into the mix.

Fans can watch Chloe Lane’s final scenes by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.