‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Shares Video Of Her Kids Sledding In The Middle Of Summer

Maci Bookout shares her life on the hit MTV show Teen Mom OG. While she is a reality show star, she is relatively private on social media. From time to time, the mom-of-three will give fans an inside look at her life on social media. On Saturday, she shared a video of her and her husband, Taylor McKinney, spending time with their son and daughter. In the video posted on Instagram, she showed fans how the family was spending their Saturday.

“Saturday’s · Kiddos · The Hill,” Maci wrote along with the video. The video shows Maci’s youngest two children, Maverick and Jayde, riding cardboard sleds down a hill at a park in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The two kids sled down the hill and everyone can be heard laughing and having a fun time.

Maci was introduced to viewers on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest child, a son she named Bentley. The relationship with her son’s father, Ryan Edwards, did not work out, though. Even so, Maci continued to share her story on the hit spin-off show Teen Mom OG and she has been sharing her story ever since. Ryan also continues to share his story on the show.

Fans have followed her ups and downs which included Maci welcoming her other two children. She gave birth to her daughter Jayde in 2015 and the following year, she welcomed her son Maverick. Later in 2016, she and Taylor tied-the-knot.

While Maci has been sharing her life on the hit reality television show, she also opened up about her life in two memoirs. In 2017, she released I Wasn’t Born Bullet Proof in which she talked about her life being scrutinized by the public. People shared an excerpt of the book where she talked about being mom-shamed.

“The fact that I am on television means that everything I do is open to public scrutiny. I have learned not to let it get me down, but it never ceases to amaze me how quick people are to pass judgement,” Maci wrote in her book.

While Maci has dealt with being judged in the past, the comments on her latest social media post were positive and fans loved getting to see Maci’s kids have fun.

The Teen Mom OG season finale aired last week on MTV. Last month, the cast traveled to New York to film the Teen Mom OG reunion which will air on MTV.