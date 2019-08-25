Diddy Shares Instagram Message About Happiness After Alleged Breakup From Lori Harvey

Diddy and Lori Harvey are reportedly cooling off their rumored affair.

The Bad Boy CEO, 49, and the model, 22, have reportedly called their relationship quits just weeks after being spotted together with Harvey’s step-dad Steve and mother Marjorie. Ok! Magazine reports that while the couple is no longer together, Diddy remains in good spirits. The mogul shared a post on Instagram on Thursday in which he wrote that he would “be happy” for the sake of his health. The post received more than 90,000 likes on Diddy’s page.

The post about happiness came just a few days after Diddy shared another positive message on Instagram. The rapper posted on Tuesday that he would accept the “storms” that people in life may face to “clear your path.”

The Inquisitr reported back in March that Diddy and Harvey were spending more and more time together. The couple was seen canoodling at a Grammy party just months after he and Cassie had ended their 10-year relationship. Since then, the couple was spotted in NYC walking around and laughing together while wearing matching outfits. While the two appeared to be a happy couple, neither Diddy nor Harvey confirmed they were ever an item.

The breakup rumors come just weeks after it was reported that Diddy and Harvey couldn’t be any more in love. According to E! News, the two were packing on major PDA as they spent time together in Italy. While some reports shared that the Italian outing was a coincidence, a source told the outlet that the alleged lovers were planning the trip all along and even came to Italy together. During the trip, the two were reportedly seen sharing food and giving each other massages while having dinner together.

“Lori and Diddy have been on vacation with her family along the Amalfi Coast of Italy. They flew in together from New York and have been visiting many of the coastal villages with her mom, Marjorie, and stepdad, Steve Harvey,” the source said. “They spent a few days at Il San Pietro in Positano before heading to Capri and Porto Cervo.”

The relationship between Harvey and Diddy shook their fans when the rumors began. Harvey had previously dated Diddy’s son, Justin Combs, and was also a close friend of the family. The model was seemingly close to Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and mother of three of his children, Kim Porter. Harvey even shared a touching tribute to Porter on her Instagram page when the older woman passed away on November 2018.