‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting Spoilers For The Week Of August 26: Dr. Armstrong Helps Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful casting spoilers for the week of August 26 reveal that Vincent Irizarry will make his debut on the show. Irizarry is no stranger to daytime soap operas and was last seen as Deimos Kiriakis on NBC’s Days of Our Lives.

The Doctor’s In The House

Vincent Irizarry will portray Dr. Jordan Armstrong, according to Highlight Hollywood.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has fallen off a cliff. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) rushes down to check on Thomas but he lies motionless as his father calls out to him.

Thomas will be rushed to the hospital where they will discover that he has numerous, serious injuries. One of his doctors will be Dr. Jordan Armstrong, who will do everything in his power to keep Thomas alive.

In an interview with TV Insider, Irizarry revealed his thoughts about his role on The Bold and the Beautiful.

“My understanding is that this was at the request of Brad Bell (executive producer/head writer). He reached out to my [representatives] and I learned that they had this role they’d like me to do. It’s recurring and I can say that it has to do with the baby reveal [that Phoebe is really Beth]. I’ll be playing opposite all the main characters. I’m looking forward again to working with Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), who I worked with on All My Children.”

This is not the first time that Irizarry has played the role of a doctor. He first put on a white coat in 1989, when he played Dr. Scott Clark on Santa Barbara, according to his IMDb page. However, most soap fans will recognize him from his time as All My Children’s Dr. David Hayward.

Irizarry will appear in the episodes set to air August 26, 27, 28, and 30.

Detective Sanchez Grills Brooke

Jeremy Ray Valdez will reprise his role as Detective Alex Sanchez on August 29 and 30.

Detective Sanchez will stop by the hospital on Thursday’s episode. Previously, he wanted to know if Ridge Forrester knew where his son was. Det. Sanchez wanted to question Thomas in connection to Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) accident.

Loading...

Now that Thomas is in the hospital, Det. Sanchez will need to pose difficult questions to Ridge and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). In fact, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show that he will ask Ridge, “Could somebody be angry enough at your son to help him off the cliff?”

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.