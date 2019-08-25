‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Ridge Tells Brooke, ‘My Son Might Be Dead Because Of You!’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video reveal that the end of a marriage may be in sight after Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) falls off a cliff. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) believes that his wife, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), deliberately pushed his son off a cliff.

Thomas Falls Off The Cliff

Ridge watched in horror as Brooke yanked Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) away from Thomas. She yelled, “Get away from her!” In the fray, Brooke pushed Thomas and he fell backward over the edge of the cliff. Hope yelled, “Thomas!” but it was too late.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Ridge will immediately scurry to his son. Ridge will wail, “Thomas!” in an effort to wake him but the designer remains motionless.

Brooke Defends Herself on The Bold and the Beautiful

At the hospital, Brooke will try to defend herself. Ridge is noticeably cold toward her but she will try to plead with her husband. She will say, “It was a terrible accident.” However, Ridge does not believe that Brooke acted without malice.

“You keep saying ‘accident.’ You pushed him off a cliff!”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video indicates Ridge feels that his wife purposely pushed Thomas off the cliff. Coupled with what he knows Brooke felt about Thomas, Ridge is convinced that Brooke meant to push Thomas from the ledge.

“Thomas was out of control,” Brooke says. She believes that Thomas was about to harm Hope. But Ridge needs to deal with the fact that his son may never wake up again.

“My son might be dead because of you,” he responds. Ridge knows that Thomas was a loose cannon, but the reality is that Thomas is fighting for his life. Hope and Brooke are both safe.

Separately, Ridge and Brooke race against time to get to Hope before Thomas does. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/pBbNzzkhQM #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/pjl4PFsChH — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 23, 2019

Brooke Sneaks Into Thomas’ Room

Loading...

“Your father may never be able to forgive me,” Brooke says. It appears as if she knows that her marriage may be at stake. Ridge loves his children and he may not be able to move past what he saw happen.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also show that Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) will pitch up at the hospital. He asks, “Could somebody be angry enough at your son to help him off the cliff?” It seems as if the cop is asking difficult questions and is on the right track.

In the last scene of the promo clip, Ridge begs, “You have to wake up.” He seems distraught at the thought of losing his son.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.