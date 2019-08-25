NFL News: Andrew Luck Suddenly Retires From The NFL, Jacoby Brissett Is Starter For Colts

The young quarterback has been forced to retire far too soon.

It has been no secret that Andrew Luck has dealt with countless injuries throughout his short NFL career, but it apparently has become much worse than anyone had anticipated. The third week of the 2019 preseason is currently taking place and Luck hasn’t even practiced since July 28, but it was thought he’d be back this season. On Saturday night, it was revealed that the quarterback had informed his team he was going to retire from the league.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Twitter that detailed Luck had informed the Colts he was retiring from the NFL. A press conference is currently scheduled to be held on Sunday which will make his retirement completely official.

Schefter went on to say that Luck is “mentally worn down” and is “now checking out.”

This comes as a huge shock to the football fans of the world as he is only 29-years-old, but it is known that he’s dealt with a lot of injuries over the years. The Indy Star reported earlier this week that he was still rehabbing his lingering ankle and calf injuries.

Despite all these issues, it was still expected that Luck would suit up and be the starting quarterback for the Colts this season. Luck has already met Colts’ owner Jim Irsay to let him know he is officially retiring.

Jacoby Brissett has now been named the starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts.

About a week ago, it was revealed that the Colts were keeping on Brissett which some thought might be a bad sign for the team. It was believed that this was an emergency situation just in case Luck wouldn’t be able to go anytime soon, but the Colts may have known that this was a much worse situation.

Brissett is 25-years-old and joined the Colts via trade at the start of the 2017 regular season. In that season, he ended up starting 15 games for Indianapolis due to Luck dealing with a setback from his shoulder surgery.

That season, Brissett ended up completing almost 60 percent of his pass attempts while throwing for 3,098 yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with seven interceptions. The Colts have a much better team this year which could account for a better year from the young quarterback.

With the start of the 2019 NFL regular season right around the corner, the news of Andrew Luck’s retirement comes as a huge shock to virtually everyone. Fans and experts knew that he has dealt with a lot of injuries, but they still expected him to return one day and play a number of additional seasons for the Indianapolis Colts. Now, the responsibility falls onto the shoulders of Jacoby Brissett as a great player has called it a career.