‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Says Jax Taylor Didn’t Unfollow Her, He Blocked Her

There has been lots of gossip surrounding the Vanderpump Rules cast in the last week after it was discovered that some of the gang was no longer following one another on social media. Some of the first rumors suggested that Jax Taylor unfollowed his co-stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, and later it was discovered that he unfollowed Kristen Doute as well. Now, Kristen is clearing the air explaining that’s not really what happened.

According to Kristen, Jax blocked her on social media, he didn’t unfollow her. Blocking someone will also automatically make you unfollow them, which suggests that Tom, Ariana, and Kristen didn’t unfollow Jax on their own, but more so by default. Kristen explained it all on Twitter on Saturday evening.

“I know @enews has been saying that Jax unfollowed some of us because of something regarding his wedding. Let me clear the air: Jax did not unfollow me, Jax blocked me. Why? NO CLUE. But I promise you it has nothing to do with beautiful Britt or their wedding.”

An insider apparently revealed to E! News that the unfollowing/blocking spree happened because of a blowout some of the friends had regarding Jax and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding officiant. Apparently, Tom and Ariana felt Jax and Brittany only asked Lance Bass to officiate their wedding because he was a celebrity.

Seems like there's some drama happening between the #VanderpumpRules cast: Jax Taylor just unfollowed most of his co-stars and now some of them have unfollowed him back. https://t.co/M6KVOXaqlA pic.twitter.com/mnojiP4k0j — E! News (@enews) August 20, 2019

“[Jax] had a huge blowout fight with Tom and Ariana in June,” the source alleged. “The argument revolved around the couple’s decision to enlist Lance Bass as their wedding officiant after the pastor they initially hired bowed out following a backlash against the anti-LGBTQ+ comments he made years prior.”

The source never mentioned Kristen, but it was evident on social media that she and Jax were no longer following one another. Kristen’s tweet suggests she doesn’t know why she was blocked, meaning she might have had nothing to do with the wedding officiant fight. Her tweet also alludes to the fact that she is still in good standing with Brittany, and her issues are only currently with Jax.

Fans will likely have to wait until Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules debuts later this year to find out what really happened and why they were blocked by the SUR bartender. Currently, Jax is still cool with cast members Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, and Beau Clark on social media. No one other than Kristen has commented on the drama at this time.