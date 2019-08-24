Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Gathers The Family

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, August 26 brings a big warning from Victor (Eric Braeden) while Adam (Mark Grossman) once again teams up with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) despite her recent betrayal. Plus, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) faces the music with Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

Victor warns the Newmans to prepare for battle, according to SheKnows Soaps. Victor meets with Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) to give them some important news: Adam has declared war against the entire family. Victor wants to ensure his children know their brother wants to take them all down. Everyone rallies around Nick in the custody battle for Christian (Alex Wilson) and Adam, of course, overhears.

However, Adam gives the family some shocking news — he backs out of the custody case. Of course, neither Nick nor Victor believes that Adam is genuine in his offer. They believe Adam is planning something huge, which makes them even more on edge.

Meanwhile, Adam and Phyllis plot. Sure, Phyllis already stabbed Adam in the back, but now that Abby and Chelsea (Melissa Ordway) have conspired to cut Phyllis out of The Grand Phoenix Hotel, she is back to the dark side with Adam. Adam reveals his plans to bury his family, and Phyllis is not so sure she likes his odds given he’s only one man going up against the great Victor Newman. Adam is well aware of his father’s history of crushing problems, but at this point, Adam has very little left to lose. Partly because neither seems to have a choice, Adam and Phyllis team up again after they each made efforts to reconnect with people in their lives.

Loading...

Finally, Kevin and Chloe face Michael. That Chloe faked her death gives Adam leverage over both Michael and Kevin. However, now that it’s out in the open, Adam loses his advantage over them. Ultimately, Chloe bonds out and no longer faces any legal issues in connection with the cabin explosion that left Adam presumed dead for nearly three years. It is basically a win-win for everybody even though Chloe and Kevin don’t see that at first. The other benefit is that Chloe and Kevin will no longer have to be on the run and living in secret with Bella in Portland, Oregon. In the end, it seems like Michael came up with a great plan to help keep his brother and sister-in-law out of trouble. According to The Inquisitr, Kevin punched Michael for arresting Chloe.