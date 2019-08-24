Sofia Richie Calls Scott Disick The ‘Best BF’ After He Gives Her A Car On Her 21st Birthday

Sofia Richie is celebrating her 21st birthday this weekend, and her special day kicked off right when she was gifted a luxury car by her boyfriend, Scott Disick.

According to People magazine, Sofia documented her gift on social media, showing off the car, which boasted a large red bow on the hood, as well as the interior of the vehicle.

The black car featured detailing in orange-and-wood, and Richie seemed to love it.

“Holy s***,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram story on Saturday morning.

“Best BF award,” she captioned another snap of the car, revealing that Disick has given her the vehicle for her milestone birthday.

However, that wasn’t the only special part of Sofia’s morning. She also shared videos and photos with her followers revealing that she had a unique “21” manicure done, and that Scott had set up a sweet breakfast, complete with some of her favorite foods and flowers, to kick off her birthday.

As many fans know, Scott and Sofia have been together since 2017. The couple began dating months after Disick split from Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

However, things have been good between Kourtney and Sofia, as Kardashian and Disick continue to work on their co-parenting relationship.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie has been so accepted into the Kardashian-Jenner family that they even think of her as one of them.

“Everything between the Kardashian family and Sofia is completely normal now. It took a long time for the relationship to be in this place but they have finally accepted her. Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn’t mind her being around anymore. Everything has blown over, and she has become friends with all of them now. It’s one big happy family,” a source told E! News.

“They really like Sofia and know how great she has been for Scott. They’ve accepted her into the family, and she’s become a part of everything,” the insider added, revealing that if Scott is invited to an event or gathering, that they expect that Sofia will be with him and that she also has an open invitation from the family.

Meanwhile, fans can see more moments from Sofia Richie’s 21st birthday by following her on Instagram, where she’s seemingly documenting the festivities.