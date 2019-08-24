AEW News: Another Top Star Injured, Major ‘All Out’ Match Could Be In Jeopardy

All Elite Wrestling’s All Out pay-per-view is just one week away, but the injury setbacks keep mounting up.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Jon Moxley — who was set to face Kenny Omega in a highly anticipated main event — is out due to an elbow industry. He will be replaced by a big name in Pac (formerly Neville in WWE), but the injury brings a halt to a storyline that’s been built up for months.

The latest industry could also impact a match and a storyline that’s been built up since the company’s inception. Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WrestleTalk reports that Rey Fenix reportedly suffered a leg injury at a Big Time Wrestling show.

The injury took place during a tag team match, which saw him team with his Lucha Brothers cohort Pentagon Jr. to take on Juventud Guerrera and Teddy Hart. According to the report, he had to call for medical assistance during the match and was subsequently taken to the back for treatment.

“Fenix superkicked Hart and then picked up Guerrera, and collapsed and grabbed his leg. He rolled out of the ring and waved for help from the back. Fenix was brought to the back. In the ring, in what was clearly an audible, Guerrera immediately pinned Pentagon, who rushed to the back to check on his brother.”

After the match, rumors began circulating on social media that the luchadore had suffered a broken leg. Meltzer ruled that out, however, though he doesn’t know the full extent of the injury yet.

“Early reports that he was seriously injured and may have broken his leg were premature. He was walking on the leg, but it was weak.”

At All Out, Fenix is set to team up with Pentagon Jr. to face The Young Bucks in a ladder match for the AAA Tag Team Champions. The wrestler is still hopeful that he’ll make the match, but we won’t know if that’s possible until he’s officially cleared by AEW’s medical staff to perform.

This is yet another worrying piece of news for AEW ahead of All Out next weekend:https://t.co/p5ZjLZlaTW — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) August 24, 2019

The feud between the Lucha Brothers and the Young Bucks has been ongoing since Double or Nothing. Both teams are integral to the company’s plans to host the best tag team division in professional wrestling, so fans will be hoping that Rey is cleared in time for the show.

Once again, this injury also raises questions about AEW allowing their performers to wrestle elsewhere. If they really want to draw high ratings on TNT this fall, they must prevent the risk of top stars picking up injuries elsewhere.