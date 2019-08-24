LeAnn Rimes Cozies Up To Husband Eddie Cibrian In Sweet New Photo

LeAnn Rimes shared an adorable new photo of herself snuggling up to her husband, Eddie Cibrian, this week.

On Friday, the country music singer took to her Instagram story to snap a picture of herself and Eddie happily smiling as big as they can to promote a dental product.

The couple look thrilled and a bit silly as they pose for the camera while showing off their pearly whites. LeAnn had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Rimes donned a long-sleeved, white crew-neck sweatshirt in the picture, which she accessorized with a pair of small dangling, gold earrings and a dainty gold chain and pendant around her neck.

The singer also rocked a full face of makeup in the snap, which included thick eyebrows, dark lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added a shimmering highlighter, dark pink glossy color on her lips, and some coral-colored blush on her cheeks to complete her glam look.

Meanwhile, Eddie wore a gray, short-sleeved t-shirt with a watch on his wrist. He also held the dental product, which was in a red box, in his hands as he pointed to it with his eyebrows raised.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian spend a lot of time together. The singer told Delish that she and her husband even make it a priority to workout with one another.

“We’ll go to SoulCycle. It’s our thing to do together,” Rimes revealed of her workout routine with Cibrian, adding that she also takes a jump rope with her everywhere she goes to help her stay on track with her fitness no matter where she is or what she’s doing, and that she also does bodyweight exercises in her dressing rooms.

However, LeAnn doesn’t make herself crazy with dieting. The singer says that she lets herself indulge in the foods that she loves every now and then, saying that she wants to enjoy her life while also staying fit and healthy.

“Now that I’m older, I just want to enjoy life. You want fries and mac and cheese and all the stuff you grew up on,” she said.

As many fans know, Rimes is the step-mother to Cibrian’s sons, Mason and Jake, whom he shares with his former wife, Brandi Glanville, and having two growing boys in the house who likely want to eat comfort food could be one reason that Rimes allows herself to have a treat once in a while.

Fans can see more of LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian by following the pair on social media.