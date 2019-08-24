Celebrities & Fans Swarm Hilary Duff’s ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot Confirmation

As Hilary Duff sang while on stage during The Lizzie McGuireMovie, “This is what dreams are made of.”

The former Disney start took to her Instagram account just hours ago to reveal that a reboot of Lizzie McGuire had been in the works for a while now. Duff teased in the caption of the video clip that it was just another reason to subscribe to Disney+, which is slated for release in November.

The reboot will follow a millennial Lizzie McGuire in her 30’s, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Inside of four hours, Duff’s Lizzie McGuire reboot confirmation broke Instagram with over 3 million people viewing the video attached to the post and just shy of 150,000 taking the time to leave a comment.

While it is not uncommon for celebrities to leave comments on other celebrities Instagram posts, Duff had an especially long list of verified users react to the news.

Quickly soaring to the top of the comments with over 1,244 likes was Jimmy Fallon. He admitted that he could hardly wait to watch it.

“OH. MY. GOSH. YES.” Meghan Trainor exclaimed in all capital letters.

At a loss for words, Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson showered the comment section with an array of hearts.

Hilary’s fiance Matthew Koma also posted several hearts.

In all capital letters with a lot of exclamation points, Patrick Schwarzenegger gushed about how he couldn’t wait to see the reboot.

A brand new Lizzie McGuire series starring Hilary Duff is coming exclusively to @disneyplus! Get the details here: https://t.co/2Lr3g7ABNC #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/gzmxKlpyGC — Disney (@Disney) August 24, 2019

“Lizzie is so on trend still…that tie dye shirt!” Ashley Tisdale jested.

Andy Favreau reacted to the announcement with several different emojis.

Other celebrities and verified social media influencers to react to the news with exclamations shock and excitement as well as a few emoji included JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Violet Benson, Hatchie, Perrie Edwards, Stassi Schroeder, Taylor Hill, Jordin Sparks, Igor Saringer, and Ricky Dillon.

Fan Reactions

While their reactions were buried underneath tons of celebrity reactions, fans of Lizzie McGuire also jumped for joy. Many took to Twitter to celebrate their excitement.

Lizzie McGuire is returning ???? — ???? (@zulemaaaaaa_) August 24, 2019

freaking Lizzie McGuire.. I’m sold Disney+ — Meghan Veilleux (@meggomy_eggo) August 24, 2019

One Twitter user jested that many were not interested in paying for another streaming service such as Disney+ until news of the Lizzie McGuire reboot broke. Now, they are ready to hand over their money.

I’m assuming the audience is for adults rather than children now? Otherwise appealing to 10 year olds may not bring the original fans back — Resort Originals ???? (@ResortOriginals) August 24, 2019

While most were overwhelmed with excitement, there were a few individuals who took issue with the reboot as they hated the idea of reviving a once popular show. One Twitter user revealed that while they aren’t using interested in reboots or revivals, they would make an exception for Lizzie McGuire.

Some Twitter users clarified that they were only interested in the reboot if the adult Lizzie McGuire ended up in a relationship with Gordo.