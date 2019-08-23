Natasha Bedingfield Less Insecure Since Motherhood

Since becoming a mom, Natasha Bedingfield feels less insecure, per Music News.

The “I Wanna Have Your Babies” songstress was recently on British daytime talk show Lorraine and revealed how motherhood has changed her.

“I feel less insecure as I have to grow and evolve for my son,” she expressed.

She also stated that she cares less about the “silly stuff” and that releasing a new album feels like feels similar to becoming a parent.

“It just feels so wonderful, I’ve just had a baby and then I’m putting out an album which is another baby in a way, it just feels amazing,” the “These Words” chart-topper explained.

In 2009, she married American businessman Matt Robinson. In December 2017, she gave birth to their first son, Solomon Dylan Robinson.

In the same interview, Bedingfield mentioned that she and her brother, Daniel Bedingfield, have noticed that Solomon already has musical talents.

“We were watching TV and he was playing piano, but he played exactly the right notes…” she recalled.

“I’m suddenly becoming that mum!”

Natasha came onto the show to also promote her upcoming fourth studio album, Roll With Me, which will be released via Universal Records on August 30.

It will consist of 18 tracks, four which are considered bonus tracks, and a collaboration with Angel Haze, per Apple Music.

The full tracklisting:

“Kick It” “Roller Skate” “Everybody Come Together” featuring Angel Haze “Hey Papa” ” King of the World” “It Could Be Love” “Where We Going Now” “Can’t Look Away” “Can’t Let Go” “No Man I See” “Sweet Nothing” “I Feel You” “Wishful Thinking” “Real Love” Bonus track: “Roller Skate” (Acoustic) Bonus track: “Kick It” (Acoustic) Bonus track: “Everybody Come Together” (Acoustic) Bonus track: “King of the World” (Acoustic)

So far, she has dropped three songs which appear on the album for fans to hear: “Roller Skate,” “Kick It,” and “Everybody Come Together” featuring American rapper Angel Haze.

To support the album, she will embark on a North American tour which kicks off in October.

Bedingfield first rose to fame in 2004 after the release of her debut album, Unwritten, which topped the U.K. album chart and went 3x platinum, selling over 900,000 copies there alone, per BPI. In 2005, she was nominated for four BRIT Awards.

In total, Natasha has had five top-10 singles in the U.K. and two singles to enter the top five in the U.S.

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with a number of familiar names, including Sean Kingston, Eve, Nicki Minaj, and Simple Plan.

