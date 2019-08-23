Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Is In Critical Condition

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 26 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will fight for his life. The designer will be rushed to the hospital in critical condition after Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) tried to protect her daughter, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), per Highlight Hollywood.

At the heart of the drama lies Thomas’ obsession with Hope. As his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), pointed out, Thomas has changed. When he first returned from Los Angeles, it was obvious that he and Douglas had a close bond. Thomas looked out for his son he was “good.” However, Thomas became fixated on having Hope as his wife and as Douglas’s mother. He schemed, plotted, and manipulated so that he could have Hope as his own.

When Hope called Thomas and declared that their marriage was over, Thomas’ whole world came crashing down. Up until that point, he believed that he could convince Hope that they could still be together. Hope now wants to annul the marriage and Thomas feels that the situation is hopeless. Therefore, when Douglas told him where he could find his wife, Thomas rushed straight to the cliff house. He wanted a chance to speak to Hope and remind her that they made vows of “till death do us part.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas will fight for his life after falling off the cliff. The designer had pitched at the cliff house where he confronted Hope. An argument ensued, with Hope rushing outside after he tried to grab her. Thomas followed her outside and held her wrists. In the meantime, Brooke arrived on the scene and saw that Thomas was holding Hope against her will.

Brooke’s motherly instinct kicked in and she rushed in to protect Hope. She grabbed Hope and tried to free her from Thomas’ clutches. As she pulled, she shoved Thomas by accident and he went over the ledge. Thomas fell off the cliff much to the horror of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) who had just arrived at Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house.

Loading...

Brooke, Ridge, and Hope will be horrified as they stare at Thomas’ lifeless body. Brooke will try to explain that she had just been trying to protect Hope. However, Ridge’s priority will be to get to his son to a hospital as quickly as possible.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.