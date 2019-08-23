WWE News: Former Champion In WWE Wants To Run All Elite Wrestling’s School

The former champion could certainly teach new stars about the business.

All Elite Wrestling is initially from the mind of Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, but it has most certainly turned into a family affair. Since being released from his WWE contract, Dustin Rhodes (Goldust) has been working with AEW and even become an in-ring competitor for the new promotion. Now, the former multi-time champion in WWE believes he has a lot to offer the company and would love to teach the stars of tomorrow.

Over the majority of the last three decades, Dustin wrestled as Goldust in WWF/WWE and held numerous championships. He parted ways with the company earlier this year and has since signed with AEW, but he’s getting up there in age and his in-ring career can only last so much longer.

If anyone saw his match against his brother at Double or Nothing, though, you’d swear he could go another 10 years. While speaking with SteelChair Magazine, Dustin actually addressed his future in the ring.

“I know what my body is capable of, so I do not have an end date to share with you.”

Dustin is excited about AEW’s upcoming debut on TNT in October as he knows there are many exciting things on the way. This could be the start of the next big professional wrestling war, but there is a lot of work that needs to be done for it to get to that level.

Dustin said that he is happy about working with AEW and looking forward to passing on his knowledge of the wrestling industry. He realizes there are many established stars in the promotion already, but those that want help can get it from him.

While his in-ring career is continuing forward as of this time, Dustin said he would love to run a wrestling school for AEW. Doing this, he could help new talent develop the skills they need to make it in the world of professional wrestling and he feels it would be a nice way of giving back.

Dustin admitted the idea of AEW’s wrestling school has floated around in his head, but he hasn’t yet brought it up to AEW President Tony Khan. It’s going to be a discussion, though, and he hopes that it can be something he is integral in developing.

The Rhodes family has a long and storied history in professional wrestling, and All Elite Wrestling is simply the next chapter. Honestly, though, this could be the biggest one ever for them if it ends up being successful.