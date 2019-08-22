Taylor Swift Has A Daughter In Adorable & Whimsical Music Video For ‘Lover’

The 29-year-old songstress seems to be a mother in the music video for her latest release.

Taylor Swift might not have any children just yet, but might motherhood be on the horizon for the pop star, who is just hours away from dropping her seventh studio album?

Fans are speculating about what Swift, who is known for using Easter eggs in her songs and videos, could be implying, if anything, after she dropped the adorable music video on YouTube for “Lover” Thursday. The song is the most recent release from Swift’s upcoming album of the same name.

The video takes placed in a snow globe held by a little girl, who is seen at the beginning of the video as a camera zooms toward it. While many might have thought the girl in the beginning represented a younger Swift, the same child appears at the end of the video with Swift and her music video love interest sitting on a couch next to a Christmas tree, and the little girl decked in matching reindeer pajamas runs to give her fictional parents a warm winter hug.

One user on Twitter joked that the revelation at the end of the video like a punch to the face.

The winter setting for Swift’s latest music video makes sense given the song’s lyrics, which mention keeping the Christmas lights up past January. The video features Swift dancing and playing several instruments in colorfully-lit rooms around her snow globe residence.

The video is a shift toward a more subdued aesthetic for Swift, who in her past two music videos for previous singles “Me!” and “You Need To Calm Down” featured elaborate special effects and over-the-top production. The video for “You Need To Calm Down” featured cameos from Swift’s former enemy Katy Perry, Olympic athlete Adam Rippon, fellow recording artist Hayley Kiyoko, and a slew of notable drag queens.

While the video for “Lover” is not short of post-production camera tricks – the entire video takes place in snow globe – it was certainly more subdued to match the song, which was closer to Swift’s country work than the bubblegum pop production on her first two singles from Lover.

Swift is expected to drop her seventh studio album at midnight on August 23, though fans have gotten a taste of it in the four single releases Swift has put out since March, “Me!,” “You Need To Calm Down,” “The Archer,” and now, “Lover.”

Loading...

While the 29-year-old country-turned-pop artist typically takes a break between her album releases, the “Lover” singer revealed in an interview on Good Morning America on Thursday that she planned to re-record her first five albums beginning in November of next year, when her previous record contract allows her to do so.

Swift has been in an ongoing war of words with her former record label, Big Machine Records, following her leaving the label last year. In July, the label, which includes the master recordings of Swift’s first six albums, was sold to music industry executive Scooter Braun, per SPIN.

In response, Taylor published a letter on Tumblr where she detailed alleged bullying by Braun and said the sale of her master records was the “worst case scenario.” In re-recording her previous albums under new label Republic Records, Swift would own the master copies of the records as her contract with her new label mandates she owns the albums she creates.