Patrick Chung Indicted, New England Patriots Safety May Face Prison Time

TMZ reports that New England Patriots star Patrick Chung was indicted for cocaine possession. According to the report, the 32-year-old was caught with cocaine on June 25 in New Hampshire. After the case went to the grand jury, it was decided that Chung will be charged with a Class B felony, which means he faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Chung is scheduled to be arraigned next week. Since the New England Patriots star was reportedly not formally arrested, there is no mug shot.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung,” the Patriots said of the situation. “We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”

The Guardian reports that it’s unclear if Chung has an attorney to speak for him. Although he faces up to seven years in prison, first offenders can receive a fine and probation. In addition, Chung could also face further discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Chung has played nine seasons and won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, per CBS Local. He had 83 tackles last season and broke his arm during the team’s win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII — an injury that reportedly led to shoulder surgery during the offseason.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung was reportedly indicted on cocaine charges: https://t.co/JtfHHTRccL pic.twitter.com/AM5PnaN5rn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 22, 2019

Per Heavy, Chung’s father was surprised by his early success in football. When Chung told him he was going to make the team, he shrugged it off but was later amazed when he saw his son outperforming everyone else. Eventually, Chung made the Rancho Cucamonga High School varsity team — along with Former Giants player Terrell Thomas and former Lions player Gerald Alexander — when he was just a sophomore.

“Most kids don’t run full speed in practice most of the time; they do it just enough to make it look good,” Former Rancho Cucamonga coach Chris Van Duin said of Chung. “With him, it was every drill was full speed, and he would have stayed longer if we didn’t have families to go home to.”

Loading...

ESPN reports that Chung made a community appearance back in 2015, in which he congratulated North Attleboro Middle School students for raising $1 million for American Heart Association’s Hoops for Heart program. He said he made the appearance to show the kids that he cares.

“It’s not all about football; there are people out there that need help and for them to come out and help and raise all this money to help people, we want to show them it’s very important.”

The New England Patriots are set to play their third preseason game Thursday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, per NBC Boston. However, Chung was not set expected to play as he is still recovering from his broken arm.