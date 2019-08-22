Barbara Kavovit Speaks Out About Bethenny Frankel Quitting ‘RHONY,’ Confirms Her Own Exit From The Series

Barbara Kavovit and Bethenny Frankel will both be missing from 'RHONY' Season 12.

Barbara Kavovit is speaking out about Bethenny Frankel’s sudden exit from The Real Housewives of New York City.

According to an August 22 report from Us Weekly magazine, Kavovit reacted to Frankel’s decision to leave the show after appearing on eight of its 11 seasons in the comments section of Frankel’s exit statement to her fans and followers on Instagram.

“You excel at everything — excited to see your next move!” Kavovit wrote.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City well know, Kavovit was brought to the cast of the Bravo TV reality series in a friend or part-time role last year ahead of its 11th season after previously appearing on the show in a cameo role during Season 10. However, after a fan asked her on Instagram last week if she was going to reprise her role on Season 12, she said, “[I] don’t think so.”

Previously, Kavovit said during an interview with Us Weekly magazine that she would “consider” returning to the series if producers asked her to do so.

“There’s still things that are left undone,” she explained in June.

According to Kavovit, she believes, and has been told by man, that she’s very grounded and has something to add to the cast. She also hoped to be given the chance to share more of her career in the world of construction.

Frankel confirmed she wouldn’t be part of The Real Housewives of New York City on Wednesday with a statement to Variety about her plans for the future. A short time later, Frankel took to her Instagram page to deliver an additional statement to her online audience.

Loading...

In her message, Frankel thanked her many fans and followers for their support throughout her reality television career.

“You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held. I had big dreams and I never stopped, but I honestly didn’t know if I would ever get here,” she wrote.

According to Frankel, her loyal supporters helped her achieve her goals and obtain her wildest dreams. Although she went through struggles during her time with Bravo TV, she often received letters of support from her fans, as well as messages encouraging her to grow from those challenges.

Filming on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is expected to begin soon and the new episodes will likely air on Bravo TV sometime early next year.