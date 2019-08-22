Hannah Brown Shows Off Her Dance Moves At Taylor Swift Concert Ahead Of ‘DWTS’

Hannah Brown has come out as a "Swiftie."

It looks like The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown has already got her dance moves perfected. She was spotted on Thursday at the Taylor Swift concert presented by GMA as part of their summer concert series.

Brown was just officially announced as part of the cast who will be vying for the coveted mirror ball trophy on Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars. But instead of heading to the dance studio to begin the grueling dance rehearsal with her unknown pro partner, the blonde beauty stayed in New York City to party with Taylor Swift. Brown showed off her dance moves as she let loose in the crowd when the pop star took to the stage. She shared her excitement on her Instagram Stories and it looked like she had a blast.

The realty star was there with her mom, who was also at the GMA studio during the Dancing with the Stars cast announcement. They were both rocking out to Taylor’s music. Bachelorette fans and “Swifties” were thrilled to see two of their favorites in one place. Brown even took some photos with fans during the concert.

Brown wore a short green print dress with open-toed shoes. She shook her booty and danced around, revealing that she may indeed be ready for the dance floor on DWTS. Many Taylor Swift fans were very surprised to learn that Brown was also a big fan of the “Love Story” singer and that she seemed to even know the words to most of her songs.

The girl from Alabama was rumored to be one of the new cast members of Dancing with the Stars and on Wednesday’s GMA, she made it official. She said that she is more than ready to get her new journey started away from handing out red roses. Her pro partner has not been named yet as the show revealed that viewers won’t know who the pairings will be until the first show airs. She will be competing against stars such as Lamar Odom, Christie Brinkley, and Lauren Alaina.

The 24-year-old beauty pageant queen toted that she wants to have a fresh start after her rough few weeks since she broke it off with Jed Wyatt, as seen on the finale of The Bachelorette. Since then, she has also had to deal with the hubbub of her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, cozying up to model Gigi Hadid recently. While it looked like Brown may have had a fresh start with Cameron right after the reality dating show aired, that fizzled when he started seeing Hadid.

Now Brown is taking on this new challenge as she gears up to tango her way to the mirror ball trophy. Her dance moves at the Taylor Swift concert may have just proved that she could give the other contestants a run for their money.

You can see Hannah Brown and the rest of the Dancing with the Stars cast starting on September 16 on ABC.