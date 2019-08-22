Andy Cohen Reacts To Bethenny Frankel’s Exit From ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ On Instagram

Bethenny Frankel announced her exit on Wednesday night.

Andy Cohen reacted to the news of Bethenny Frankel’s exit from The Real Housewives of New York City on Instagram after Frankel shared a heartfelt message with her fans and followers on Wednesday night about her decision to leave the show.

As a number of Frankel’s fans and followers reacted to her post by begging her not to leave the show and suggesting the show couldn’t handle her exit, Cohen posted a very telling emoji — the crying-eyes emoji — in the comments section of her post.

After seeing what the Real Housewives creator and Watch What Happens Live host had shared, a number of Frankel’s online fans flooded Cohen with comments, telling him not to let her leave the Bravo TV reality series. One fan even suggested that something major would need to happen in order to keep the show afloat, such as the return of former cast member Jill Zarin.

As fans will recall, Frankel and Zarin were two of the show’s original cast members. However, while Frankel has appeared in eight of the show’s seasons since their start, Zarin was removed from her full-time role on the series after its fourth season and has only been seen in cameo roles in the seasons since.

Frankel first confirmed her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City with a statement to Variety.

“I have decided to leave the ‘Housewives’ franchise to explore my next chapter,” Frankel said in a statement.

According to Frankel, she is leaving the show and planning to focus instead on her daughter, her philanthropic efforts, and her production partnership with Mark Burnett. As fans may have heard, Frankel signed a deal with Mark Burnett earlier this year that will require her to produce and star in new shows.

“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come,” she teased.

Frankel was featured on all seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City, aside from Seasons 4, 5, and 6.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is expected to begin filming soon and will likely air on Bravo TV sometime early next year.