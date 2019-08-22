Bethenny Frankel Was Reportedly Fighting With Producers Before Leaving ‘RHONY’

Bethenny Frankel shocked and confused fans of The Real Housewives of New York when she announced earlier this week that she was leaving the show. But though she said she was leaving to focus on her family and side projects, an insider claimed that she had been battling with producers on the show.
According to Radar Online, Frankel announced that she was partnering up with Mark Burnett to make unscripted television shows. Producers at Bravo weren’t happy about it.
“They were very upset,” an insider said. “A Housewife can do a one-off show like Dancing With the Stars…not a regular series in reality TV. Everyone was pissed off.”
According to Variety, in her announcement that she was leaving the show, Frankel said that she hoped to make shows that were a “shift in the conversation for women.”
“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have,” she said.
Apparently, as things with her new project with Burnett and MGM Television were developing, Bravo producers didn’t take the news well.
“For all the things the network has done for Bethenny, it was a slap in the face,” the insider said.
Still, they kept the reality star on the series because she had consistently created entertaining television during her multiple seasons on the show. That could be why it was all the more shocking when Frankel revealed that she wasn’t going to continue with the Housewives franchise any longer. Apparently, some people were further upset by Frankel’s statement that she was leaving the show.
“People are shocked, because she is the one who drove the show into all the drama and arguments,” the insider claimed. “Now she is saying she doesn’t want to be part of it.”
I wanted to take a moment to write a personal note to you. I am so grateful to you for sticking with me through everything. You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held. I had big dreams and I never stopped, but I honestly didn’t know if I would ever get here. You helped me to get here. I would read your letters and messages and grow from your struggles. You would give me your honest opinion about my products and projects and helpful advice about divorce, relationships, motherhood, miscarriages, health, and surviving the death of a loved one and almost my own. You have shared your ideas with me and I have been inspired by and learned from you. I am fortunate to have created a business and career that some people only dream of. I had a beautiful baby girl who is now 9 years old, and she has changed me as a human being. I was able to give back and help people all over the world who have been hit with the worst of unforeseen circumstances, which we will all continue together. GO for it. Whatever it is. Reach for your dreams in life and love and make the impossible happen, because it can happen and it WILL happen. Come from a place of yes and it’s yours for the taking. Thank you so much for your love and support. And stay tuned, you haven’t seen the last of me. There are many amazing things to come. I love you all and am so lucky to have you in my life! PS: New York City is still my playground. . ♥️xo♥️ . B
Fans can take comfort in the fact that Frankel has left before. She was part of The Real Housewives of New York from 2008 to 2010, at which point she took a break to pursue other projects. She also appeared in a spinoff called Bethenny Ever After, which focused on her marriage to Jason Hoppy and having a baby.
She returned to the Housewives in 2015, after which ratings for the show climbed, and stuck with the franchise until this year. In addition to her television projects, she helms the B Strong charity, which provides disaster relief to areas impacted by hurricanes. She also heads her successful Skinnygirl lifestyle brand.