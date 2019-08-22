Andy Cohen Throws Shade At Kelly Dodd While Discussing ‘RHOC’ Drama

What did Andy Cohen compare her to?

Did Andy Cohen just throw some major shade at Kelly Dodd?

According to an August 21 report from OK! Magazine, the Watch What Happens Live host made fun of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, who has recently taken public aim at co-stars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, during a recent Q&A session on YouTube.

During the session, which was held days ago, a fan asked Cohen when he was planning to introduce his six-month-old son, Benjamin, to the Real Housewives franchise and in response, he told the fan that he wasn’t planning to do so at any point in time. Instead, he is planning to allow Benjamin to discover the series once he’s old enough to watch.

Cohen then admitted that Benjamin has seen bits and pieces of the series.

“He’s already seen a little,” Cohen said. “I was watching a cut of [The Real Housewives of Orange County] on my computer and he was like ‘are those birds chirping’? and I’m like ‘no, it’s Kelly Dodd.'”

As fans of the show have seen over the past several weeks, Dodd has been doing quite a lot of “chirping” about her co-stars both on the show and off. In fact, she’s been slamming her co-stars quite a bit and during one particular interview with People magazine earlier this month, Dodd said Judge should be demoted because her storyline is “stale.”

Following Dodd’s diss at Judge, Gunvalson took to Instagram, where she responded to her co-star’s comments with a post of her own.

“I used to feel sorry for her, now I don’t. She is an angry, volatile person. Regarding her stating we are stale and don’t have storylines…. Listen up girl! Our lives are always evolving and changing,” Gunvalson wrote, according to a report share by TooFab.

Gunvalson went on to say that while she and the other members of the show have genuine storylines on the show, Dodd’s stories are “fake.”

Gunvalson further lashed out at Dodd by saying that her “only job” is to “find older rich men who want an arm ornament” and slamming her for renting a tiny apartment and pretending to be smart. As fans will recall, Dodd previously suggested the area where Gunvalson and Judge own homes isn’t as nice at where she lives in Newport Beach, California.

To see more of Dodd and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.