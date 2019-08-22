‘Jersey Shore’ Spoilers: Jenni Farley Tells All About Roger Mathews Divorce Drama

After weeks of speculation about when Jenni “JWoww” Farley would address her split from husband Roger Mathews on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, tonight is the night the reality star tells all.

In the weeks leading up to the episode where Jenni would finally reveal her side of the story to the cameras, most of her Jersey Shore castmates chose to keep quiet regarding her private life. Jenni did speak to pal Deena Nicole Cortese in a clip where she discussed that one of the reasons for the couple’s split was their differing opinions on son Greyson’s developmental delays. Greyson was diagnosed with autism, and the couple saw his treatment options differently.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who has seen his own relationship woes play out in front of the Jersey Shore cameras since the show’s beginning in 2009, kept poking the sleeping bear regarding the couple’s split. He wanted to know why the rest of the roommates did not want to discuss Jenni’s personal life while he was put on display for the world to judge.

Farley has not discussed the matter in depth on-camera up until now but is supposed to on tonight’s episode, reported People Magazine.

Farley and Mathews’ relationship was reportedly on rocky ground for months prior to Jenni filing for divorce in the fall of 2018. In December of the same year, Jenni filed a restraining order against Roger after the couple had a heated argument.

Roger then shared clip after clip on Instagram about the couple’s predicament, reportedly taken from the back of a police car. After being taken into custody, he felt alone and despondent from being reportedly separated from the couple’s children Greyson and Meilani.

Farley finally has her say, noting to best pal Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi that she kept silent about what was really going on out of respect for her children, who do not ask to have their family drama played out in the public eye.

“As bad as our relationship got, I stayed f***ing quiet because that’s what you’re supposed to do,” Farley explains. “So to me, the ultimate betrayal is the fact that he went public.”

Farley’s only explanation about the events that transpired between herself and her ex at the time was when she asked for privacy for herself and her children during that time.

“I didn’t want to talk about it publicly, out of respect for my children,” she says in the clip. “So when those videos came out, I feel like it was a really, really low blow by Roger.”

Loading...

She then asked for the controversy surrounding their split to “calm down” because Mathews will always be the father of their children, and they have a lot of life to share together as their kids reach different life milestones.

She then states, per People, “Thankfully, we have the prenup, because this thing can’t end soon enough.”

The couple appears to be on better terms. Roger was seen sharing the Easter holidays with the family and Meilani’s birthday. Jenni has moved on and is dating wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.