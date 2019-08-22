Kelis, 40, Wows In Orange Swimsuit, Rocks Big Curly Signature Hair

Kelis is living her life to the fullest and is proving that age is just a number.

The “4th of July (Fireworks)” hitmaker is 40 years of age as of today and is being honored by her fans on social media, per The Inquisitr.

One day before the big day, Kelis shared a group shot of herself with her friends, rocking a bright orange swimsuit and her signature big curly hair. The “Trick Me” songstress accessorized the look with a funky pair of sunglasses and posed with one hand on her hip. She rocked flip flops and an ankle bracelet and as always, looked stunning.

The photo quickly racked up over 6,500 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Happy Bday my SISSIE (in my head at least!) I will be stanning you forever, for you are such a INSPIRATION!!” one user wrote.

“Your milkshake brings all boys to the backyard,” another shared, referencing her signature single, “Milkshake.”

“Happy birthday, I love Kelis, always been my favorite singer,” a third mentioned.

“Baywatch babes have nothing on you,” a fourth fan insisted.

“When Kelis comes out with an album I know I’m about to experience some personal growth. Your music is the soundtrack to my life in so many ways and I can’t wait to see another masterpiece of words and moods from you. Your music hits home every time,” a fifth follower commented.

Kelis is no stranger to sharing content of her in swimwear. Earlier this month, she shared an exotic photo of her on the beach, doing the splits, which The Inquisitr reported. The carefree photo saw the “Bounce” chart-topper look very happy and like she was living her best life.

Since bursting onto the music scene in 1999, she has released six studio albums — Kalidescope, Wonderland, Tasty, Kelis Was Here, Flesh Tone and Food.

On Spotify, Kelis currently has over 2.4 million monthly listeners. Her iconic single, “Milkshake,” remains her most popular, racking up over 125.7 million streams.

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with a number of high profile names that include the likes of Enrique Iglesias, Calvin Harris, Foxy Brown, Busta Rhymes, and her ex-husband Nas.

Kelis is a mom of two sons — Knight, 10, and Shepherd, 3.

Aside from music, Kelis has also ventured into the food industry. After training as a saucier and graduating from Le Cordon Bleu culinary school, she had her own show on the Cooking Channel, Saucy and Sweet. In 2015, she released her first cookbook, My Life on a Plate. She has her own food account on Instagram.