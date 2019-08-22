Angelina Jolie Holds Back Tears As She Drops Son Maddox Off At College In South Korea

Angelina Jolie is known for being a doting mother, so it’s no surprise she was left teary-eyed when she dropped off her eldest son, Maddox, at his new college on the other side of the world!

The 18-year-old has enrolled in a biochemistry course at Yonsei University in South Korea, and the actress made sure to be present during this major milestone event in his life. It was also a big moment in her life, as Maddox became the first of her six children to leave the nest. According to Hollywood Life, Angie was seen chatting to her son’s fellow students as she dropped him off at school, and while they were both in high spirits, she did reveal she was having a hard time going back home.

“I leave today, I’m trying not to cry,” the Hollywood actress can be heard telling the excited group of students in a video posted to Instagram this Wednesday. She was very sweet to everyone, offering the youngsters a big smile as she said “it seems like a great school, I’m sure you’ll all like it.”

In conversation with the group, the Oscar winner also revealed that she and her son had been to the Korean capital, Seoul, prior to the beginning of the semester, with classes reportedly starting on Monday, September 2. She said they had also been in town not long ago, when they first visited Yonsei on a college tour. Angelina was also kind enough to pose for a photo with the group of students, and the whole time Maddox stood next to her looking understandably shy as teenagers often do in new surroundings.

The proud mama apparently left Korea a couple of weeks before Maddox’s classes started, likely in a bid to give him space to get used to the new school and make friends. The teen, who she adopted from Cambodia back in 2002, was reportedly home-schooled throughout elementary and high school, so this will be his first major experience sharing the classroom with other students in years.

Noticeably missing during the important life event was his dad, Brad Pitt, who seems to have a shaky relationship with his eldest son at the moment. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maddox appears to remain estranged from his dad ever since they had a big argument in 2016. Brad did not attend his 18th birthday, and the youngster also refused to go to his dad’s home last Christmas.