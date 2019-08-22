HBO’s ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Confirmed Before Season 3 Has Even Aired

Season 4 of 'Westworld' is expected to drop sometime in 2021.

While fans are still waiting for news of a premiere date for Season 3 of HBO’s Westworld, news has emerged that the hit sci-fi series has already been renewed for a fourth season.

According to Discussing Film, HBO has already renewed Westworld for a fourth season. And, even though previous seasons have been aired two years apart, Season 4 of Westworld will likely air in 2021, which is awesome news for fans of the series. Previously, Westworld aired in the alternate years to HBO’s other juggernaut series, Game of Thrones. Now that Game of Thrones has concluded, it is possible that Westworld will now fill this gap as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys has confirmed that the creators behind Westworld, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, have already signed contracts with HBO that saw the potential of at least two more seasons of the TV series, even though they also have contracts with Amazon.

“We have deals with them for a potential fourth and fifth season,” Bloys told The Wrap.

“So the deal with them [at Amazon] is for, I believe, everything but Westworld. And they’re very committed to Westworld. So I’m not worried about losing their focus, they don’t lose focus.”

HBO has renewed ‘WESTWORLD’ for Season 4 before its third season premieres in early 2020. (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/r3Wl0f6S9E pic.twitter.com/SZKbGNqkJ6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 19, 2019

As yet, there is no news regarding when Season 3 of Westworld will drop in 2020. A new trailer for the series was released earlier in the year at San Diego Comic-Con and Discussing Film believes Season 3 will premiere sometime in the first half of 2020. However, a premiere date has not yet been narrowed down any further beyond that.

Season 3 of Westworld will head into the real world now that robotic host Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) has broken free from captivity at the wild west theme park. Already, it has been announced that Aaron Paul will join the cast as Caleb. According to Entertainment Weekly, Paul plays “a construction worker in Los Angeles named Caleb who has a strong impact on Dolores.” Caleb is not the sort of character who would visit Westworld normally. As a result of this, he “will challenge Dolores’ notions about the nature of humanity.”

Loading...

Lena Waithe and Vincent Cassel have also joined the cast for Season 3 of Westworld. As yet, no details have been released regarding Waithe and Cassel’s characters.

You can view the new trailer for Season 3 of Westworld below.

Season 3 of Westworld will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2020.