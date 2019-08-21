La La Anthony Brings Her Son, Kiyan, To The ‘Power’ Premiere Party After Vowing Not To Let Him Watch The Show

La La Anthony is bending the rules with her son, Kiyan, 12, after letting him watch Power‘s final season premiere.

The actress was spotted wearing a sequined dress with a plunging neckline that stunned many of her 9.2 million followers. While The Inquisitr reported that La La wore the stunning look on Tuesday, August 20, she revealed who her lucky date to the premiere was on Wednesday. The 90210 actress brought Kiyan along for the premiere and the mother-son duo was seen smiling on La La’s Instagram page.

Kiyan wore a black two-piece outfit with a white polo as he escorted his mother around the event. The preteen was almost the same height as La La as they posed with Snoop Dogg in the final photo on La La’s page.

At the time of writing, the adorable photos of La La and her only child received more than 150,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,000 comments. Several of the comments were compliments for Kiyan.

“He looked so handsome and you looked beautiful soo proud of you LaLa,” Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote.

“He’s so so handsome!!! Look at your young man!!! You’re such a great mommy,” Khloe Kardashian chimed in.

In her caption, La La mentioned how Kiyan was “so hype” about seeing Power for the first time. Since joining the show in 2014, La La had previously said that her son has never seen an episode of the New York City-based crime drama. After being criticized for her provocative scenes on the show, La La confirmed to The Breakfast Club in 2017 that her son wasn’t even allowed to watch the show.

Power is nearing its final episode on Saturday, August 24. The Starz series also stars Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, and Lela Loren. According to OK! Magazine, the cast has been out and about promoting the show’s final season, attending a premiere party for the season at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. La La captured the cast at the Los Angeles premiere and said she was “honored” to play her role as LaKeisha Grant for six seasons.

This isn’t the first time Kiyan has been his mom’s plus-one at one of her events for Power. The son of Carmelo Anthony joined La La as she saw the reveal of her and the Power cast’s billboard in Times Square on Thursday, August 8. La La expressed her glee for the billboard on her Instagram page.

“These are the moments you dream of. GOD is too good. I will never take any of this for granted (I’m actually crying now),” La La said. “I was born in Brooklyn and to have a billboard in Times Square…I have no words. Just thank you & don’t let anybody tell you what you can’t do!!!”