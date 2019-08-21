Julianne Hough Says That New ‘DWTS’ Cast Should ‘Trust Your Partner’ As They Go Into Season 28

Julianne Hough may be on a new competition show, but she still has some gems for the future contestants of the show that made her a household name.

The current America’s Got Talent judge spoke to Hollywood Life on Tuesday, August 20, during the talent show’s live program. Hough shared a piece of knowledge that she took with her when she left the show as a professional dancer in Season 8. In honor of the new cast being announced on Wednesday, Hough offered advice to the contestants that would put them ahead of their competition next month.

“Authenticity, dedication, commitment, and trust. I think trust in your partner,” Hough said. “Let them guide you. I always say it is the biggest lesson to surrender to someone who is going to guide you — this is becoming so spiritual — into the light! But surrender, drop your barriers, and let go of the survival tactics that you put up. Let somebody guide you. It’s all about trust!”

Hough joined the ABC competition show in 2007. The dancer and her brother, Derek, were both made household names during their time on the show. The Footloose actress won back-to-back seasons on the show, with Olympic speed skater Apollo Ohno and IndyCar driver Helio Castroneves.

Hough left the show as a competitor in 2009 as a dancer. She then returned to the show in Season 19, this time as a judge. After a few seasons alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli on the judges’ panel, she left the show in Season 22, per Entertainment Tonight.

“I do miss the show. But what’s really fun is, I’m a fan, just like everybody who watches,” Hough revealed to ET in 2017.

Since exiting the show, Hough has joined the judges’ panel of AGT this year. The Safe Haven star currently sits on the panel with actress Gabrielle Union and AGT vets Simon Cowell and Howie Mendel.

The cast for Season 28 of DWTS was revealed on Wednesday and includes stars like Lamar Odom, Mary Wilson of The Supremes, Kel Mitchell, Christie Brinkley, Hannah Brown, Karamo Brown, James Van Der Beek, and more. Veteran professional dancers coming back to the show will include Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Witney Carson.

While DWTS has been around for 28 seasons, the long-running show will reportedly be shaking things up this season. Fans of the show will have to wait until the show premieres on September 16 to know which celebrity the professional dancer will be paired with.

Dancing With The Stars airs on ABC on Mondays at 8 p.m.