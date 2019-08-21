Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Billy Reconnects With Phyllis

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, August 21 brings a warning for Abby from Victor. Plus, Phyllis asks Chelsea for a favor, Theo angles for Mariah’s job, Billy lashes out at his family and reconnects with Phyllis, and Adam won’t take no for an answer.

Billy (Jason Thompson) had a rough day. He forgot Johnny and then admitted to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that he’s not sleeping. Later, Billy met Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Abby (Melissa Ordway), and Summer (Hunter King) at Society to discuss the impending merger. Billy lashed out at Ashley over stabbing Jabot in the back, and Summer and Abby quickly excused themselves. Jack brought up Billy’s struggles, and Billy said he could not trust Jack and left in a huff. Then, Billy asked Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to meet at Crimson Lights, and they discussed Adam (Mark Grossman). Phyllis admitted that she and Adam had a falling out, and then Billy mentioned Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) inheritance. Billy said Adam never paid for his actions, and he warned Phyllis to get herself on the right side of things.

At Chancellor Park, a stunned Sharon (Sharon Case) wondered about Adam’s unexpected proposal. She reminded her ex-husband that she wanted nothing to do with him. However, Adam told Sharon he knows what is in her heart. Then, he went to work to try to get Sharon to say yes. Although she gave Adam all the reasons why she should say no, Sharon eventually agreed to think about it.

Victor (Eric Braeden) met with Abby (Melissa Ordway) to warn her about Phyllis. The Mustache overheard Phyllis telling Adam she planned to squeeze Abby out of The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Abby told her dad she didn’t think Phyllis is a problem, but she promised to consider what he said. Meanwhile, Phyllis placed a call to Chelsea, presumably to hit her up for money to buy the hotel.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) went to Devon (Bryton James) to make a pitch to work at Power Communications. Devon directed Theo to Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to ask about a job, but Theo revealed he had plans to run the company. Theo’s pitch did not enchant Mariah, but she agreed to keep communications open with Theo. Later, Summer met up with Theo and teased him about losing his touch. They ended up kissing.

Jack and Celeste (Eva LaRue) met up at the Dive Bar and briefly discussed her ex-husband. He commiserated with her about failed relationships, but Jack hated to hear that Celeste planned to return to Miami soon.

Finally, Sharon went to Adam’s penthouse, and he opened the door.