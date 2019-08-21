Millie Bobby Brown Shares Instagram Snaps From ‘Vanity Fair’ Shoot, Fans Go Wild For How Grown-Up She Looks

Millie Bobby Brown is growing up before our eyes.

The 15-year-old Stranger Things actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of shots from her recent Vanity Fair Italy photo shoot. The pictures were a smash hit with her 27.8 million followers, attracting a number of comments about how grown up and beautiful the actress and model looked in the shots.

“Stunning,” one person wrote.

“I’m so proud of you!” another wrote.

The shots showed Millie posing in what appeared to be an empty diner, with the actress wearing a black and white suit in one of the shots as she sat atop the back of a seat. In another, Millie wore a strapless red dress as she leaned back onto a table. The pictures reflected her career evolution from just being an actress to one of the most up-and-coming models since signing onto the modeling giant IMG in 2017.

The magazine hits the newsstands next week, but the images showed up on the Vanity Fair Italy website on Wednesday, including the interview with the actress. Like many fans noted on her Instagram pictures, Millie talked about how fast she’s grown up in front of the camera and how much of a difference she sees in herself when looking back to the first season of Stranger Things.

“Being a teenager means feeling different every day. The body changes so quickly, the eyelashes get longer, the tone of the voice gets lower,” she said. “When I look at myself in the first season, I don’t seem to be eleven but two. I spoke with a small voice.”

It’s been a big week for the teenage actress. Just before she shared the snaps from the Vanity Fair photo shoot, she announced a new beauty brand called “florence by mills.”

Millie announced the new brand with an Instagram video and an announcement about all the work she had put into it.

“Literally the love of my life, I cant begin to explain the love I have for this and how hard but crazy excited I was to create it,” she wrote.

The announcement garnered some viral interest, with celebrity news outlets picking up the story of her launch and fans expressing excitement about when they might be able to buy Millie’s products.

More images from Millie Bobby Brown’s Vanity Fair shoot can be seen on her Instagram page, and the full interview (in Italian) can be seen on the magazine’s website.