Tom Schwartz Hints That TomTom Is Expanding After Wrapping Filming On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8

Are Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval opening another restaurant?

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval appear to be on the verge of opening a new restaurant.

Following the massive success of TomTom, which is located in West Hollywood, California, just a short walk away from SUR Restaurant, where Vanderpump Rules is filmed, Schwartz shared a telling photo of his wife, Katie Maloney, at the restaurant and bar on Instagram and mentioned “expansion.”

According to a report from Bravo TV’s The Feast, Schwartz and Maloney celebrated their anniversary at TomTom earlier this month and when they did, he seemingly confirmed plans for either another TomTom at a different location or a new restaurant all together.

In the caption of his post, which mentioned the one-year anniversary party of TomTom, which was the stage of the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 finale, Schwartz said he and his team, which includes Tom Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd, were grateful for all of the love and positive feedback they’ve received over the past year.

“Of all the things people say, hearing ‘I love the vibe in here’ is my favorite,” Schwartz wrote. “Being on reality TV I’ve become accustomed to getting roasted into oblivion online but TomTom seems to be a bastion of positivity. You guys make me feel like a rockstar there.”

Although Schwartz admitted to feeling like a rockstar at times, he told his fans and followers not to worry about his success going to his head and insisted he is eternally grateful for the opportunity he had to team up with Vanderpump and Todd, who already own several other successful restaurants.

In addition to Vanderpump’s SUR Restaurant, she and her husband also own PUMP Lounge and Villa Blanca in Los Angeles and the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may recall, the opening of TomTom was featured on an episode of Season 7 months ago, as were a number of moments leading up to the event.

As Schwartz’s post continued, he spoke of the upcoming “expansion” of TomTom.

“Wait until you see what we have in store. Started DJing too so you guys can come heckle me about my transitions but the song selection is deece,” he teased.

Schwartz then offered a special thanks to the managers of his restaurant, including Max Boyens and Richardson Chery.

To see more of Schwartz and his co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming episodes of Vanderpump Rules, which are expected to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.