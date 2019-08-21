Lindsay Lohan Excites Fans By Flaunting Legs In A Fur Coat On Instagram

Lindsay Lohan thrilled her fans this week when she posted a new photo of herself rocking a black outfit on Instagram. The former Mean Girls star hit up social media on Wednesday to share the picture, which showed her sitting against a white wall, wearing a sultry look on her face.

Lindsay sported a black fur coat in the snap and also wore a pair of shorts and some high socks to flaunt her lean legs as she posed with her knees up to her chest.

Lohan had her red hair styled straight and covered it with a black beanie featuring white star embellishments on it. She also accessorized with a bracelet around her wrist. Lindsay went for a minimal makeup look in the picture, but she did sport darkened eyebrows and a shimmering glow.

In the comment section of the post, fans went wild, telling the actress how gorgeous she looked in the photo and how much they loved seeing her social media pictures.

“Stunning,” one fan stated.

“You are so beautiful,” another social media user wrote.

“Goddess!” a third fan exclaimed.

Meanwhile, other fans hoped that the photo could be a promotional picture or even cover art for Lindsay’s upcoming album.

Currently, Lindsay Lohan has been in Australia filming for that country’s version of The Masked Singer, where she is serving as a judge on the series.

However, Daily Mail reports that Lindsay may be creating some drama behind the scenes of the show with her alleged diva-like behavior.

“She loves you one minute and the next she will fire you,” said one insider.

The source went on to claim that the behavior is simply part of Lohan’s job and that she doesn’t mean any harm.

“Of course she doesn’t mean it, she likes to throw tantrums but it’s part of the job when you work with Lindsay,” said the source.

In addition, Lohan’s co-star, Dave Hughes, recently opened up about her antics on set, revealing that she hired someone to take notes for her and that she has been disrupting production with her long cigarette breaks. He further claimed that one time, she was gone for so long on a break, they thought she wasn’t going to return.

Other rumors about Lohan’s co-star, Dannii Minogue, being upset about Lindsay’s larger paycheck and contract perks have also circulated.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Lindsay Lohan’s time on The Masked Singer by following her on Instagram.