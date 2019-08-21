Watch Olympiacos CFP Vs. FC Krasnodar Stream Live: UEFA Champions League Playoff 1st Leg, Start Time, Preview

UEFA Champions League debutantes FC Krasnodar look for an upset of 44-time Greek champions Olympiacos CFP in the final playoff round.

Russian Premier League third-place side FC Krasnodar make their UEFA Champions League debut this season. However, to advance into the Group Stage draw, they face the formidable task of defeating a team that has been there 18 times before, according to UEFA. That team is 44-time Greek champions Olympiacos CFP as they return to Europe’s top-flight tournament after a year in the second-tier Europa League, where they advanced to the Round of 32 before losing to Ukrainian club Dynamo Kiev. Olympiacos is required to get through all three playoff rounds to get into the group stage, and so far, they have advanced easily, winning four straight games in the pair of home-and-away ties. Now, a win over Krasnodar gets the Greek titans back into the Champions League, and they start in the first leg which will stream live from Athens.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Olympiacos CFP vs. FC Krasnodar UEFA Champions League qualifying playoff, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. Eastern European Time at the 32,100-seat Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Athens, Greece, on Wednesday, August 21. That start time will be the same in Russia, under the Moscow Time Zone.

In the United Kingdom, the livestream starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT, noon PDT. Fans in Spain and throughout Central Europe can catch the kickoff at 9 p.m. in the Central European Time Zone. In India, the Greek-Russian Champions League qualifier kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, August 22, India Standard Time.

Olympiacos and Krasnodar have never met in a competitive match. But in a 2014 club friendly — their only encounter of any kind prior to Wednesday — the Russian club came away with a 2-0 decision on the Greek team’s home turf in the same stadium that will serve as the site for Wednesday’s UCL showdown, according to SportingPedia.

This year’s FC Krasnodar side has already proven that it would be a mistake for Olympiacos to take them lightly. The Bulls, as they are known, charged through Portuguese side FC Porto, who finished second in their domestic league last year. Krasnodar overcame a 1-0 first leg home deficit to score three on the road and eliminate Porto on the away goal rule, as the Russian news agency TASS reported.

FC Krasnodar plays in their first UEFA Champions League after six years in the Europa League. Epsilon / Getty Images

To watch the Olympiacos CFP vs. FC Krasnodar UEFA Champions League final qualifying round first-leg showdown stream live from Athens, use the streaming video provided by Watch TNT. To watch on mobile devices, download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Erythrolefki vs. Byki match stream live on their TV sets. But fans should be aware that Watch TNT requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

For fans lacking those credentials, the UEFA Champions League playoff game will also stream live for free without any cable login required. Here’s how. Fans can sign up for a trial subscription to an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period at no initial charge. That way, fans can watch Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League playoff live online for free.

Fans who prefer not to sign up for subscription services and also lack cable or satellite login credentials have an option as well. A pay-per-view stream will be available in the United States, provided by B/R Live, which will carry the Olympiacos CFP vs. FC Krasnodar match for a flat fee of $2.99.

In Greece, Cosmote Sport will carry the Champions League qualifying match, while in Russia, Match TV livestreams the game.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the video stream for free, though only for viewers inside the U.K. In Spain, Movistar+ will stream the game as will DAZN in Canada. Throughout much of Africa, SuperSport will stream the UEFA Champions League playoff online.

A list of streaming sources for the Olympiacos CFP vs. FC Krasnodar Champions League playoff qualifier for numerous other countries around the world is available via LiveSoccerTV.