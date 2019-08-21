Christie Brinkley Reportedly Joins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 28 Cast

The 65-year-old supermodel has been on the 'DWTS' wish list for years.

Christie Brinkley is headed to Dancing with the Stars. The former Sports Illustrated supermodel is reportedly joining the ABC celebrity ballroom competition for Season 28, according to a source for Page Six.

The insider told the site that the DWTS powers-that-be have been courting Brinkley for more than a decade and that she finally agreed to join the show.

“They’ve been asking her for a long time – about 15 years and she finally agreed,” the DWTS source said. “She felt the timing was right to join the show.”

Dancing with the Stars fans have long been waiting for Brinkley to join the show. For years, Dancing with the Stars spoiler blog Pure DWTS has been tracking the possibility of the 65-year-old blonde beauty signing on to the celeb dance competition.

In 2012, Pure DWTS noted that Brinkley was spotted in the audience for show’s Season 14 semifinals. The site also revealed that Christie was once asked by Access Hollywood if she’d ever do Dancing with the Stars. While she wouldn’t give a definitive answer, she did say “never say never.” The mom of three also revealed that producers for Dancing with the Stars asked her to do the show many times before, but the timing had never been right.

Indeed, Brinkley has long been on the “rumored” Dancing with the Stars cast list, with an entire tag dedicated to her on Pure DWTS. Fashion N Style previously listed Brinkley on the “rumored cast list” alongside Chris Colfer, Ricky Martin, Maureen McCormick, Heather Locklear, and Nick Lachey.

If the Page Six source is correct, Christie Brinkley comes to Dancing with the Stars with some previous dance experience under her belt. In 2011, she appeared on Broadway as Roxie Hart in the show Chicago. Brinkley worked with the revival’s original star and choreographer, Ann Reinking, on her Fosse-style dance moves, per Broadway.com.

According to Shape, Brinkley was in prime shape to perform as the lead in the musical thanks to regular workouts on the Total Gym that she has long endorsed, as well as yoga, surfing, and stand-up paddleboarding. Brinkley also views age as nothing but a number, which keeps her forever young.

On the heels of her stage experience, Brinkley has a bit of recent history with ABC, the network that has housed Dancing with the Stars since its debut in 2005. Brinkley was recently spotted in Hollywood filming a guest role for the season premiere of The Goldbergs. Fans can look for Christie Brinkley when Dancing with the Stars premieres on September 16 on ABC.