Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Viciously Spar In ‘The Morning Show’ Trailer

It’s a fact that long ago, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon played sisters on Friends. However, in their latest small-screen coupling for The Morning Show, the former siblings do not behave even remotely like kin — as well they should not.

In fact, in a new trailer for the upcoming series, these top talents become workplace enemies, starting at the very beginning of their relationship.

The Morning Show holds tight to a comedic plot line in which the pair play chat show hosts. Reluctantly, at least at first, Reese steps up when Jennifer’s co-host, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), is fired.

His firing is announced at the top of the trailer when Jennifer’s character announced his dismissal on the air.

“I’m bringing you some sad and upsetting news, and while I don’t know the details of the allegations, my co-host and partner of 15 years was fired today.”

Although the reasons aren’t specified, Steve’s character is said to have been modeled after real-life disgraced NBC anchor Matt Lauer, according to Fox News.

In any case, when news of Mitch’s demise hits his personal television screen, he utters, “She’s throwing me under the bus.” After that, he absolutely demolishes the bearer of these bad tidings — his massive TV set.

At that point, back at the office, more drastic changes are afoot for the popular morning new program.

For starters, The Morning Show producers reconsider the veteran role Alex Levy — played by Jennifer — holds. They decide she may have overstayed her welcome on their show.

“Her sell-by date expired years ago.”

Then, Reese’s character is screen-tested, the results giving her the green light as a new reporter expected to inject sparkle into The Morning Show.

Alex is not pleased and loses confidence very quickly, as she notes during the show’s trailer while her world seems to be turning upside down.

“I just need to be able to control the narrative so that I am not written out of it.”

The two women’s intense relationship then escalates into a nasty power struggle. There is a lot of screaming and there are even some sabotaging attempts. At least one of those attempts goes awry when Reese’s character talks about what matters most in order to become a stellar talk show host.

“Most people want to trust that the person who is telling them about the world is an honest person,” she said, seeming to stop there.

However, when she considers that her apparently shady counterpart is within reach, she reluctantly points out Alex, stating, “Like you,” with a fake smile plastered on her mug.

Besides Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, The Morning Show also stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean K. Terry, Jack Davenport and Janina Gavankar.

The Morning Show drops this fall as part of the upcoming Apple TV+ lineup,