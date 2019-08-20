‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ Reruns Leave Fans Frustrated On Instagram

Fans are becoming increasingly frustrated over the many Live with Kelly and Ryan reruns that have aired on ABC over the past several weeks as the show readies itself for its fall season of shows. Taking to Instagram, many questioned why the show is called Live at all!

“I just think this show shouldn’t be called Live anymore. Just Kelly and Ryan. The show’s making so much money that everyone’s gripes about them not being live doesn’t even faze them,” claimed one Instagram follower of the long-running daytime series.

Another viewer commented, “How much time does Kelly get off? Seems like the show is in reruns all summer.”

Finally, another fan commented, “Enough with the reruns already. Time to get back to work!”

During the break, both Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have filmed new promos for the series, which will usher in its 31st season this fall. Kelly and Ryan have co-hosted Live together for two years.

Kelly generally takes her time off when her children are home from school, so a lot of her scheduled vacation comes in the summer. This explains some of why many of the episodes of Live are in reruns during that period. Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos are both quite busy with their careers in the entertainment industry. Consuelos currently stars on Riverdale as Hiram Lodge and tapes his series in Vancouver, Canada. The couple, who have been married for 23 years, are parents to two sons and a daughter: Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

In a story published by The Cut in January of this year, Kelly described how she manages to squeeze all of her business and personal commitments into her day, which normally begins at 5:30 a.m. Hint, it all starts with coffee.

She noted that she partakes in the beverage just after rising and getting ready to begin her day, which starts with waking up her kids for school and leaving the family’s home around 7 a.m. Live begins taping at 9 a.m. on weekday mornings. She either walks across Central Park to the show’s studios or takes a cab.

Loading...

Kelly then arrives and goes over her notes for the show, tapes an episode with Ryan and then, heads into a production meeting which she revealed she attended even before becoming an executive producer of the series. She then heads home and tends to whatever needs her attention personally. Now that her children are older, she admits life is a bit less stressful since they can take care of themselves if she is running late at a meeting or wants to take an exercise class after work.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekday mornings at 9 a.m. EST on ABC.